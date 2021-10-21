NVIDIA Releases A Firmware Update To Fix Blank Screen Boot Issue For These GPUs







Those who are currently using either an NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti or a GeForce RTX 3060 may be having a hard time upgrading to Windows 11 . This could be because if you are using a DisplayPort on your monitor these GPUs will only turn on the display once Windows loads.





Some people using those NVIDIA GPUs affected by the DisplayPort issue have probably been a bit upset if they were attempting to upgrade to Windows 11. For many Windows users, they had to turn on TPM 2.0 before being able to upgrade. In some cases, you also must enable Secure Boot as well. Both can only be changed within the system's BIOS, which in turn can pose a problem for the user.

Well, today NVIDIA released a firmware update to address that issue. NVIDIA says the root cause of the problem is when a DisplayPort is being used in conjunction with a monitor using DisplayID. They also state that the issue is only affecting the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti and GeForce RTX 3060 cards. There are no specific details given as to why the issue is occurring.

There are a few other workarounds if you are not keen on downloading the firmware update, and simply want to make the changes necessary to upgrade to Windows 11. You can use a different port, such as HDMI or DVI, to bypass the bug. Another option is if you have another monitor you can try using it to see if it passes muster. You could also try using a different graphics source too, provided you have a secondary GPU or integrated graphics to save the day.

Not everyone will be able to do one of the other options that are available. Those users will more than likely need to download the firmware update if they want to gain access to their BIOS. If you own one of the GPUs and need (or just want) to update the firmware you can do so by visiting NVIDIA’s download tool.

Do you own an RTX 3080 Ti or 3060 and experienced the DisplayID issue? Were you able to find a work around not mentioned to get access your BIOS? Let us know down in the comments.