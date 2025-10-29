NVIDIA And Oracle Deploy 100,000 Blackwell GPUs in DOE’s New AI Supercomputer





However, those numbers from Team Green are for AI compute, and are almost certainly measured in performance using ultra-low-precision datatypes such as FP4 or FP8, reflecting the kinds of math used in deep-learning workloads. Don't get us wrong; NVIDIA's Solstice will almost certainly outperform even El Capitan in AI inference and training, but just know that these numbers aren't apples-to-apples.





The Blackwell DGX Superpod, the building block of machines like this.