NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's Signed Leather Jacket Could Fetch $60K At Auction

Sotheby's is auctioning one of NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's signature black leather jackets, and it even comes with his signature from what looks to be a gold-colored sharpie, making it even more of a collector's item. The auction house estimates the leather jacket will bring in somewhere between $40,000 to $60,000. For reference, this style jacket by Tom Ford typically sells for between $5,000 to $10,000.





The NVIDIA CEO wore the jacket during the Hon Hai Tech Day event in Taipei on October 18, 2018, according to verified photo-matching by PSA. And as for the signature, it has been authenticated by James Spence Authentication, according to the auction listing. Huang has autographed a handful of products in the past—like a T oy Story-themed GPU and an ASUS RTX 4090





"Huang’s love for leather jackets has become a defining element of his public image, with many of his most recognizable appearances featuring designs by Tom Ford. Renowned for their exceptional craftsmanship, supple leathers, and understated luxury, Tom Ford jackets occupy a distinctive place within contemporary menswear," Sotheby's states.









Few pieces of attire are as linked to a notable individual as this one. Apple's late co-founder Steve Jobs was notorious for his black turtlenecks, and in the realm of entertainment, Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones is forever linked to a brown leather jacket and fedora combo (and of course his whip, which, for the younger generation, is an actual whip and not a vehicle). There are other examples, of course, but it's not a particularly extensive list, especially if narrowing it down to tech figures.





"More than just a garment however, this jacket has transcended fashion to become an instantly recognizable emblem, synonymous with a visionary leader and a defining chapter in technological history," Sotheby's adds.



