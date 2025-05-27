NVIDIA CEO Signs MSI's RTX 5070 Toy Story GPU And Buzz Lightyear Approves

This year's Computex event in Taipei ended up being an especially busy one with lots of new product announcements (like the GeForce RTX 5060 ), and a fair amount of product showcases to boot. Falling into the latter category, MSI shared some photos of a visit by NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang to its booth during the event, where he sat down for a spell to autograph a few pieces of hardware. One of those pieces of hardware is the GeForce RTX 5070 Gaming Trio graphics card you see above.





The custom card is themed around the popular "Toy Story" franchise. It sports a mostly white cooling shroud with Buzz Lightyear's upper body plastered on the back, with his fists stretched out as he gets ready to take flight. And of course it states the popular Buzz phrase, "TO INFINITY AND BEYOND" in all caps.





That alone makes it a killer graphics card for "Toy Story" fans, and especially those who are fond of Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tim Allen in the movie franchise). Making it even more of a collector's item, however, is Jensen's signature blazoned across the back.





Jensen also signed at least two other items.









"We're thrilled to have Jensen Huang, CEO of NVIDIA at our booth today at #COMPUTEX2025 He signed our best products, including Crosshair 18 HX AI gaming laptop with RTX50 Series Laptop GPU and RTX 5070 Gaming Trio Limited Edition. Which signed product would you want the most?," MSIGaming_Singapore wrote on Instagram.





As for the graphics card, we're not seeing a "Toy Story" edition model on MSI's website. So, either it hasn't launched yet, or this is a special one-off piece.



