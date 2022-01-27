NVIDIA Is Working On A GPU Technology That Delivers A Massive Ray Tracing Performance Lift

When NVIDIA first released its "RTX" real-time ray-tracing graphics cards onto the world, the general reaction to the "what's-old-is-new-again" hybrid rendering paradigm was mostly a resounding "meh" because of the hefty performance hit it incurred on the then-new Turing-based GeForce RTX 2000 series. Most players felt that the fancy effects weren't worth the cost of half (or more) of your framerate.

The GeForce RTX 3000 series based on "Ampere" softened the blow considerably, with nearly double the ray tracing performance of "Turing." Likewise, newer titles have implemented ray tracing in smarter ways, whether by using it to more visible effect like in Fortnite, or by basing the whole rendering pipeline on it, like in Metro Exodus Enhanced Edition.





To break it down just a little, GPUs are massively-parallel processors that compute things in threads just like CPUs, although they run a lot more threads than a CPU typically does. These threads are grouped into units called "warps" which perform "single instruction, multiple thread" (SIMT) execution from a single program counter. GPUs hide stalls in the pipeline by scheduling lots of warps simultaneously.





The paper goes on to say that while developers in the past have worked on minimizing this divergence, NVIDIA's researchers have instead figured out a way to leverage the divergence to the GPU's benefit. Put simply, their new technique, called "Sub-warp Interleaving," increases occupancy of the GPU's functional units, reducing overall execution time and thusly improving performance.



