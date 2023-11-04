CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA GPU Hotfix Driver Solves Alan Wake 2 Performance Woes, BSODs And More

by Paul LillySaturday, November 04, 2023, 09:13 AM EDT
Alan Wake 2 running on a laptop and desktop monitor next to a desktop PC and a GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card.
There are plenty of gamers who are having a blast in Alan Wake II, a survival horror game with bone-crunching system requirements (particularly if you want to play at a 4K resolution with max settings and ray tracing on high). If you're having performance issues while playing the game, you may need to dial back the settings (see our Alan Wake II performance review for reference) . However, you might also find some luck with NVIDIA's latest hotfix driver.

Naturally that would only apply if you're running the game on a system powered by a GeForce graphics chip, be it a laptop GPU or a add-in card for your desktop. If that's you, NVIDIA's new hotfix driver (version 546.08) purports to address "gradual stability and performance degradation over extended periods of gameplay" in Alan Wake 2, according to the release notes.

Alan Wake in front of an open door. DLSS ray reconstruction is turned on to enable extremely detailed shadows, like the doorknob in this screenshot.

It's also worth noting that developer Remedy Entertainment recently issued a patch for the game that is packed with over 200 improvements and fixes. Between that and NVIDIA's hotfix, you shouldn't run into many issues. Unless, of course, your PC is simply long in the tooth and in need of an overhaul. If that's the case and you have a generous budget, check out our $2,500 gaming PC build guide that's tailored to playing Alan Wake II with the settings cranked up.

NVIDIA's latest hotfix also aims to fix a couple of other issues. They include...
  • Windows 10 transparency effects are not displaying correctly after driver update
  • Random Bug check may be observed on certain systems
Otherwise known as a blue screen of death (BSOD) error, bug checks can be especially stressful and annoying. If you're been experiencing BSODs lately and are running a GeForce GPU, it's worth giving the hotfix driver a download.

If you're not running into any issues outlined in the release notes, then there's no reason to apply the hotfix. You won't miss out on them entirely anyway—the same fixes and tweaks will be included in the next regularly scheduled GeForce driver package, along with everything else that NVIDIA's driver team is cooking up.
Tags:  Nvidia, drivers, (nasdaq:nvda), alan wake 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment