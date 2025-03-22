NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Full Specs Leaked Ahead Of Launch





The leaks and rumor scene is beginning to paint a more fuller picture of NVIDIA's upcoming GeForce RTX 5060 Ti graphics card, the launch of which is reportedly delayed until the middle of next month. It's one of two mainstream RTX 5060 series cards are expected in the coming weeks, and one three SKUs, with the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti coming in both 8GB and 16GB VRAM variants.





This is the same strategy that NVIDIA employed with its GeForce RTX 40 series based on Ada Lovelace. For that launch, we saw a GeForce RTX 4060 with 3,072 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR6 memory linked to a 128-bit bus, while the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti arrived with both 8GB and 16GB GDDR6 options, also tied to a 128-bit bus, and 4,352 CUDA cores.





Looking ahead to the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti launch, Videocardz says it has "confirmed" finalized specs for the GPU, board SKU, CUDA cores, base and boost clocks, memory configuration, and total graphics power (TGP) rating. All that's really left is pricing (more on that in a moment).





No source is given for the supposed confirmation, but assuming the site's information is accurate, the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will pair a GB206-300 Blackwell GPU with a PG152 board. It's further shared that it will have 4,608 CUDA cores, a 2,407MHz base clock, 2,572MHz boost clock, and both 8GB and 16GB GDDR7 (28Gbps) configurations on a 128-bit bus, delivering 448GB/s of memory bandwidth.





Compared to the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti, what that boils down to is 5.9% more CUDA cores (albeit on a newer architecture), a 97MHz higher base clock, a 37MHz faster boost clock, the same memory capacity options albeit with faster GDDR7 memory chips, the same memory bus width, and 96.5% more memory bandwidth (448GB/s versus 288GB/s).





It's also said the GeForce RTX 5060 Ti will have a 180W TGP rating with a single 8-pin power connector, which is a 15W higher than the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti's 165W TGP rating.

GeForce RTX 5090: $1,999

GeForce RTX 5080: $999

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: $749

GeForce RTX 5070: $549

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (16GB): ??

GeForce RTX 5060 Ti (8GB): ??

GeForce RTX 5060: ??

There's still no mention of pricing. For context, the GeForce RTX 4060 Ti launched with a $399 MSRP for the 8GB model, and $499 for the 16GB version. It's possible NVIDIA will maintain the same pricing structure for the GeForce RTX 5060 series, but we'll have to wait and see.