GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs Spotted In Online Tool As New Launch Rumor Emerges

by Paul LillyMonday, September 29, 2025, 09:06 AM EDT
Render of a desktop with a GeForce graphics card installed. The background consists of wavy green and black lines.
It's a new work week, so let's go ahead and kicks things off with a fresh GeForce RTX 50 Super series rumor, shall we? There are actually two leaks to report. One is that Seasonic has gone and listed a couple of not-yet-released GeForce RTX 50 series models in its online power supply calculator, and the second is a new rumored time frame for the inevitable launch.

Starting with the former, Seasonic has added the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super and GeForce RTX 5070 Super to its handy PSU calculator tool. For those of you who have never used a PSU calculator before, they offer a rough idea of what wattage power supply you should be shopping for based on your actual components. Some calculators are more advanced than others, but the general idea is the same.

To put it into context, we configured a setup with an AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor, a single solid state drive (SSD), and six fans. For both the GeForce RTX 5070 and GeForce RTX 5070 Super, Seasonic's tool recommended a 600W power supply, which is says is based on the TDP of all components.


Bumping up to a GeForce RTX 5070 Ti increased the recommendation to a 700W power supply, while selecting the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Super option resulting in Seasonic recommending a 750W power supply.

For reference, NVIDIA lists the GeForce RTX 5070's total graphics power (TGP) at 250W and recommends a 650W PSU, while the GeForce RTX 5070 Ti is listed at a 300W TGP with a recommended 750W PSU.

Curiously missing is the GeForce RTX 5080 Super, which is a third Super SKU that's rumored to launch. As to when exactly, the last we heard is that the NVIDIA has no plans of releasing the cards this year, and may not even announce them at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January despite previous rumors to the contrary.

In line with that info, Benchlife reports (as spotted by Videocardz) that NVIDIA is likely to launch its GeForce RTX 50 Super series GPUs in the first or second quarter of 2026, and likely between March and May of next year. According to the site, none of NVIDIA's add-in board (AIB) partners have been notified of a pending launch date. If true, that would further reinforce that a launch is not imminent. It's also notable that the next Computex event runs from June 2-5, 2026.
