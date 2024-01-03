NVIDIA's GeForce RTX 40 Super GPU Series Teaser Is Out Of This World







There's been a ton of unofficial buzz surrounding NVIDIA's purported GeForce RTX 40 series refresh with upcoming 'Super' models . While there's been no official word from NVIDIA just yet—that will probably come on or around the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) next week—the GPU designer appears to be teasing the expected launch with updated social media cover photos.





In the past 24 hours, NVIDIA changed its Facebook and Twitter cover photos for its 'NVIDIA GeForce' accounts, which both now show a shadowy image of a graphics card hovering in space. The backdrop, as can be seen above, is of planet Earth and a spattering of stars. We'd have gone with a supernova as the backdrop, but perhaps NVIDIA wanted to be more subtle.





Of course, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has a history of throwing last-minute curve balls, though he usually reserves those pitches for major new architectures and accompanying GeForce products. What's presumably on tap in the more immediate future is a trio of upgraded Ada Lovelace cards with the Super branding attached. Specifically, the rumor mill has been buzzing about three models: GeForce RTX 4080 Super, GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super, and the GeForce RTX 4070 Super.













Here's a high-level look at the leaked specs and how they compare to the non-Super variants...