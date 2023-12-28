CATEGORIES
A Dozen MSI GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs Land At Retail Early Confirming Key Specs

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, December 28, 2023, 11:48 AM EDT
There is some *ahem* Super exciting news brewing in the GPU world. While some purportedly upcoming AMD GPUs such as the Radeon RX 7600 XT have recently broken cover, NVIDIA has an even bigger surprise in store for a CES unveil—a Super refresh of several GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. The upcoming cards have been the subject of numerous leaks, the latest of which is an onslaught of MSI-branded cards appearing at retail.

The retail leak of MSI's upcoming SKUs reveal some specifications on the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super. These are all rumored to be announced at CES 2024 in early January 2024, with an imminent release staggered across that same month for all GPUs. 

videocardz
From VideoCardz showing retailer listings of the GeForce RTX Super GPUs

First in the lineup we have the GeForce RTX 4070 Super with an AD104-350 GPU. Slated to pack the same 12GB of VRAM as the GeForce RTX 4070, it will be the lower priced option of the three new GPUs. With a sizable increase from 5,888 CUDA cores in the GeForce RTX 4070 to 7,168 CUDA cores in the GeForce RTX 4070 Super, potential performance gains should be good. 

NVIDIA is keen to compete with the AMD Radeon RX 7800 XT, which has stolen some of the GeForce RTX 4070's thunder with its $499 MSRP and solid performance. Pricing is highly speculative, but it does appear to have gone up from the current generation for the RTX GeForce Super refresh, unfortunately. 

2080 super
The last Super refresh brought us the RTX 2080 Super

Next, we have the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super in the middle position. With a highly interesting upgrade to 16GB of VRAM, this GPU appears to be one of most changed from its predecessor. This VRAM bump will also bring with it a 256-bit memory bus, a big improvement over the 192-bit memory bus of the GeForce RTX 4070 Ti. With 4K resolution, ray tracing, and demanding games such as Alan Wake 2, this will be a significant boon for high-end gamers. CUDA core count will come in at 8,448 with this AD103-275 GPU. 

Finally, the GeForce RTX 4080 Super closes out the top end. Based on the AD103-400 GPU, this will be an alternative choice for those not able to get a GeForce RTX 4090.  It will have 10,240 CUDA cores, but VRAM will be the same 16GB of GDDR6X as the GeForce RTX 4080. This appears to be a more modest upgrade compared to the two other RTX Super options, but time will tell as more is revealed. 

Pricing will be a key item gamers will look for when determining the success of the RTX Super refresh. While the pricing listed is unknown and is bound to change, it does appear at first glance to be more expensive than the current lineup. Time will tell if this holds true, or even if existing GeForce RTX models get a price cut. 
