A Dozen MSI GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs Land At Retail Early Confirming Key Specs
There is some *ahem* Super exciting news brewing in the GPU world. While some purportedly upcoming AMD GPUs such as the Radeon RX 7600 XT have recently broken cover, NVIDIA has an even bigger surprise in store for a CES unveil—a Super refresh of several GeForce RTX 40 series graphics cards. The upcoming cards have been the subject of numerous leaks, the latest of which is an onslaught of MSI-branded cards appearing at retail.
The retail leak of MSI's upcoming SKUs reveal some specifications on the upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4080 Super. These are all rumored to be announced at CES 2024 in early January 2024, with an imminent release staggered across that same month for all GPUs.
Pricing will be a key item gamers will look for when determining the success of the RTX Super refresh. While the pricing listed is unknown and is bound to change, it does appear at first glance to be more expensive than the current lineup. Time will tell if this holds true, or even if existing GeForce RTX models get a price cut.
