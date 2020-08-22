Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 Ampere Card Shots Emerge With 3-Slot Design

It's all plausible, but far from verified. For comparison, here's where NVIDIA's Turing-based GeForce RTX cards landed at launch (rounded up a buck since it appears James has done that with the above prices)...

GeForce RTX 2080 Ti: $1,000 ($1,200 for Founders Edition)

GeForce RTX 2080: $700 ($800 for Founders Edition)

GeForce RTX 2070: $500 ($600 for Founders Edition)

GeForce RTX 2060: $350 for Founders Edition (no official price for custom models)

And then the Super models came out at the following price points (also rounded up a buck)...

GeForce RTX 2080 Super: $700

GeForce RTX 2070 Super: $500

GeForce RTX 2060 Super: $300

It's not clear if the prices shared by James are starting prices, or for Founders Edition models. In any event, here is the other photo of the GeForce RTX 3090 he shared on Twitter...









It looks to be a bigger card than the GeForce RTX 2080, though not to the extent the pictures suggest. As pointed out in the Twitter thread, the PCIe insert on the GeForce RTX 3090 is bigger/longer, and it appears the image of the GeForce RTX 3090 has been blown up. If scaled down to the same size as the current-gen card, it is still a bigger model, just not totally overbearing—estimates put it at around 300mm long, versus 267mm on the GeForce RTX 2080.





Why the apparent photo trickery? According to James, the GeForce RTX 3090 is "closer to the camera due to being thicker." He also refutes that it is a fake photo, based on someone saying the shadows don't match up. His answer to that is the use of two light sources.



