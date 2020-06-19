Alleged NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 And RTX 3080 Ampere GPU Specs Leak





Death and taxes are certainties, but if you want to add a third inevitability to the list, it would be this: more Ampere-based GeForce RTX graphics card rumors. Those are going to play out until NVIDIA finally unveils whatever it has up its sleeve. As it were, the latest rumor roundup highlights supposed specifications for the GeForce RTX 3090 and GeForce RTX 3080





None of the information is verified, and as we have seen in prior generation releases, leaks and rumors are wildly hit or miss. Videocardz, which rounded up the latest rumors based on a couple of Twitter posts from known leakers, spends quite a bit of explaining why rumors—and particularly those associated with NVIDIA's products—are unreliable.





That said, what are we looking at here? Well, in the past few weeks, Twitter users KatCorgi and Kopite7kimi posted some potentially revealing and interesting information about Ampere's entry into the consumer market. As you might already know, NVIDIA has already unveiled Ampere , but only for the high performance computing (HPC) market. Consumer cards will come later.





Here are the Twitter posts...

2nd Gen NVIDIA TITAN

GA102-400-A1 5376 24GB 17Gbps

GeForce RTX 3090

GA102-300-A1 5248 12GB 21Gbps

GeForce RTX 3080

GA102-200-Kx-A1 4352 10GB 19Gbps — KatCorgi (@KkatCorgi) June 19, 2020

Maybe,

the new TITAN(?), 5376, GA102-400,

RTX3090(?), 5248, GA102-300, 21Gbps GDDR6X,

RTX3080(?), 4352, GA102-200. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) June 1, 2020

If these specifications are correct, then the GeForce RTX 3090 will end up where it was previously thought the GeForce RTX 3080 Ti would reside.





To be clear, it is not certain that any of these model names will materialize, though obviously they follow NVIDIA's naming pattern. What makes it difficult to predict, though, is how high NVIDIA is willing to go straight out of the gate. Adding some intrigue to the situation, AMD will be launching its RDNA 2 cards this year, including its so-called Big Navi GPU , which could prompt NVIDIA to come out swinging.





Keeping things neat and tidy, here is what the latest roundup of rumors suggest, compared with the cards they replace...