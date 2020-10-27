NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Allegedly Packs 9984 CUDA Cores As Radeon Big Navi Looms





When it comes to PC graphics cards, NVIDIA has long held the performance advantage despite continued pressure from AMD. NVIDIA ramped up the pressure over the summer with the launch of the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090, and today we gave you our review of the GeForce RTX 3070

Hot on the heels of new information regarding an alleged GeForce RTX 3070 Ti, we’re learning that NVIDIA is looking to further expand its GPU stack with a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. As you might have already surmised, this card would fill in a very deep hole in NVIDIA’s lineup between the $699 GeForce RTX 3080 and the $1,499 GeForce RTX 3090.

According to reliable hardware leaker kopite7kimi, the GPU carries the designation GA102-250-A1 and will use a 384-bit memory bus running GDDR6X. Whereas the GeForce RTX 3080 has 8,704 CUDA cores and the GeForce RTX 3090 has 10,496 cores, the rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti fits in neatly in between with an assumed 9,984 CUDA cores. Add it all up, and we’re likely looking at around 33 to 34 TFLOPs FP32 compute compared to 36 TFLOPs for the GeForce RTX 3090.

We have a general idea of what performance will be like based on our review of the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090, but what about pricing? There’s a big $600 price gap between those two cards, so perhaps a $1,199 price point would be the most logical choice for the rumored GeForce RTX 3080 Ti.

With that being said, we see how eager NVIDIA is to release a GeForce RTX 3080 Ti once AMD reveals its Radeon RX 6800 “Big Navi” family tomorrow. This should give NVIDIA a good idea of how its Ampere family stacks up with regards to performance, and if it can ease off the gas or put the pedal to the metal to maintain any performance/pricing advantage.