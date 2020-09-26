NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti With GA106 GPU Could Follow RTX 3070 Launch
NVIDIA may have their phasers set to kill in the graphics card market this year, especially with the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti which has now been leaked. According to two sources for VideoCardz, the “first mid-range Ampere card to launch this year is GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.”
Until AMD launches Big Navi, NVIDIA will be ruling the roost of GPUs and the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti could be a beast that comes in swinging after the GeForce RTX 3070. This is what we know about the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti so far:
Based on the specs alone, the RTX 3060 Ti could come in striking distance of the RTX 2080 Super’s performance. Also, manufacturers are expecting the RTX 3060 to be around the performance level too, as a leaked image from a Galax presentation puts the RTX 3060 on par with the RTX 2080.
- 4864 CUDA Cores
- 152 Tensor Cores
- 38 RT Cores
- 8GB GDDR6
- 14Gbps Memory
- 256-bit Memory Bus
- Max Bandwidth 448GB/s
- ~180W TDP
Furthermore, if NVIDIA’s pricing track record holds true, this sort of performance can come at around $400 or less. As we do not have a launch date or anything set in stone, the line of thinking is that NVIDIA is waiting for AMD to unveil the Big Navi cards. This way, NVIDIA can respond and undercut accordingly.
Overall, NVIDIA is bringing competition to the table this year. AMD’s Big Navi most definitely needs to pay off in a big way, else NVIDIA will run amok. Between now and when Big Navi launches on October 28th, stay tuned to HotHardware as we wait for more information on both AMD and NVIDIA’s new GPUs.