NVIDIA GeForce NOW Linux App Exits Beta With Great New Perks

GeForce NOW Linux app - Image: NVIDIA



NVIDIA is kicking off the back-to-school season with a notable upgrade to its cloud gaming service. Alongside performance enhancements for cloud streamers, the native GeForce NOW app for Linux has officially graduated from beta status. NVIDIA also added a handful of more games to the fold, as well as a demo for Monster Hunter Wilds Prologue.





Official support for Linux was announced at CES earlier this year, along with welcoming certain Fire TV devices to the cloud game streaming part. A few weeks later, NVIDIA rolled out a beta version of its Linux app with the promise of delivering a "seamless native experience that fits right into Linux desktop workflows." Now several months later, NVIDIA is leveling up its Linux app by removing the beta designation.





"The native Linux app for GeForce NOW is officially out of beta. GeForce NOW is also delivering new cloud optimizations that make Frame Generation feel even more responsive while streaming. On top of that, Performance members will see higher frame rates in demanding games thanks to a CPU performance adjustment," NVIDIA says.





GeForce Now - Image: NVIDIA





NVIDIA also says that the native app is built on months of community feedback, with its developers focusing on polishing the app and improving both performance and stability. The app officially supports Ubuntu 24.04 and later. There's also a Flatpak repo to make it easier to get started and fetch updates.





"The cloud handles the rendering, so Linux gamers can tap into the latest GeForce RTX performance while staying on their preferred setup—without local hardware upgrades, compatibility headaches or complicated workarounds," NVIDIA adds.





NVIDIA is also rolling out server-side cloud upgrades designed to make gameplay feel more responsive across supported devices. The company said it optimized DLSS Frame Generation in the cloud to reduce latency, and that the effects are most noticeable when streaming games at 60 or 120 frames per second in 1440p or 4K.





On top of that, NVIDIA said it made server-side tweaks to improve frame rates in some CPU-intensive games so that more demanding titles will run smoother. These optimizations are all behind the scenes and do not require any fiddling on the part of end users.





NVIDIA's also ramping up its messaging regarding Chromebook support. Eligible new owners of Chromebooks and Chromebook+ devices can take advantage of NVIDIA's Chromebook Fast Pass, which grants a full year of GeForce NOW access at no cost, along with priority access and no ads.





GeForce NOW games - Image: NVIDIA





As for the new games, here is the lineup for August: