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NVIDIA GeForce NOW Finally Lands On Firefox With 1440p 120 FPS Streaming

by Paul LillyTuesday, August 18, 2026, 11:00 AM EDT
NVIDIA GeForce NOW
NVIDIA GeForce NOW - Image: NVIDIA and Mozilla

It took several years of fan requests, but NVIDIA is officially bringing its GeForce NOW cloud game streaming service to Mozilla's Firefox browser on Windows PCs.

The rollout allows Firefox users to stream more than 2,000 PC games directly through their browser without needing downloads, local installs, or hardware upgrades. And for GeForce NOW Ultimate tier subscribers, streaming games in Firefox supports gameplay at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second.

"Firefox earned its place on our list of supported browsers by delivering the first-class experience GeForce NOW players expect. We set a high bar for browser support, and we’re excited to welcome Firefox—giving millions of Firefox fans a new way to stream the games they love," said Andrew Fear, Director of NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

In a blog post, Mozilla said it spent months collaborating and engineering with NVIDIA to make today's announcement a long-awaited reality. Firefox joining the fray comes at an interesting time, too. For one, prices for PC parts have soared over the past year, with manufacturers and supply chain players prioritizing capacity and sales to more lucrative data center customers amid the AI gold rush.

Firefox and GeForce NOW logos
Firefox and GeForce NOW logos - Image: Mozilla and NVIDIA

Additionally, Firefox support represents part of a broader effort on NVIDIA's part to make its cloud game streaming platform accessible on more platforms. For example, GeForce NOW graduated from beta status on Linux, and earlier this year, NVIDIA expanded support to certain Amazon Fire TV Stick models.

"Teaming up with NVIDIA to bring GeForce NOW to Firefox is a milestone moment—one of the world’s leading cloud gaming services, now running on a browser built for privacy, control, and flexibility. This is a big win for the Firefox community and for NVIDIA’s gaming community—and a sign of even bigger things ahead," said Ajit Varma, Head of Firefox.

NVIDIA deserves some credit for focusing some of its resources on a browser that now trails Microsoft Edge in market share. According to the latest audit by StatCounter, Google Chrome dominates the browser landscape with a 68.22% share of the global browser market, followed by Safari at 16.47%, Edge at 5.37%, Firefox at 3.34%, Samsung Internal at 2.06%, and Opera at 1.88%.

Firefox's share looks a little better when narrowing the focus to the desktop, accounting for 6.51% of global installations. However, that still trails Edge (11.15%) and Chrome (70.58%).

For mobile and desktop combined, Mozilla claims there are more than 197 million monthly active users. It's not clear how many of those are on desktop, but it's a big enough figure to justify finally inviting Firefox to the GeForce NOW party.

For those interested, head to the GeForce NOW landing page to check out the available subscription options.
Tags:  Nvidia, Gaming, Streaming, cloud gaming, (nasdaq:nvda), geforce now
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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