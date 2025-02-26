NVIDIA Smashes Earnings On Red Hot AI Demand For Double Year-On-Year Gains





We're starting to sound like a broken record , but NVIDIA crushed yet another quarter with its Q4 revenue scaling to $39.3 billion, which is a 12% sequential gain and a massive 78% spike from the same quarter a year ago. Even more impressive, the record quarter capped off a monster year that saw NVIDIA post a greater than 2X gain (114%) to $130.5 billion, versus $60.2 billion in the previous year.





The strong finish to NVIDIA's fiscal year resulted in net income rising 14% sequentially and 80% year-over-year to $22.1 billion for the quarter. And for the full year, net income skyrocketed to $72.9 billion for a nearly 2.5X (145%) gain compared to the year before.





Once again, the impressive numbers are the result of an insatiable demand for AI chips, especially in the data center where revenue landed at a record $35.58 billion. That represents a 16% sequential gain after NVIDIA set a new high in data center revenue last quarter, and a huge 93% jump from a year ago.





"Demand for Blackwell is amazing as reasoning AI adds another scaling law—increasing compute for training makes models smarter and increasing compute for long thinking makes the answer smarter," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "We’ve successfully ramped up the massive-scale production of Blackwell AI supercomputers, achieving billions of dollars in sales in its first quarter. AI is advancing at light speed as agentic AI and physical AI set the stage for the next wave of AI to revolutionize the largest industries."





Indeed, Blackwell ranks as NVIDIA's fastest product ramp in the company's history. NVIDIA CFO Colette Kress added some context, saying Blackwell sales were led by large cloud service providers, accounting for around half the company's data center dollars.









Outside of the data center, gaming represents NVIDIA's biggest market, though it's long been a distant second. The gap widened even further with gaming revenue coming in at $2.54 billion for the fourth quarter, which is down 22% sequentially and 11% year-over-year. To some extent, that's not to be unexpected, with gamers anticipating the arrival of the GeForce RTX 50 series . It's not unusual to see a slowdown in sales when a new generation looms. In this case, the GeForce RTX 50 series released to retail at the end of January 2025.





That wasn't the only contributing factor, though. Kress specifically attributed the declines (sequentially and year-over-year) to "limited supply for both Blackwell and Ada GPUs." Even so, NVIDIA's gaming division still mustered a 9% full year gain to $11.35 billion. Gamers worried that NVIDIA is more infatuated with the data center market can take some solace in the fact that outside of the data center, gaming is the only other multi-billion dollar division at NVIDIA.





NVIDIA's other business segments all saw gains as well, with its professional visualization unit posting $511 million for the quarter (up 5% Q/Q and 10% Y/Y) and $1.88 billion for the full year (up 21%), its automotive division raking in $570 for the quarter (up 27% Q/Q and up 103% Y/Y) and $1.7 billion for the full year (up 55%), and its OEM and other category ascending to $126 billion for the quarter (up 30% Q/Q and up 40% Y/Y) and $389 million for the full year (up 27%). On a full-year basis, all of NVIDIA's divisions grew, and all but gaming grew by double digits.



