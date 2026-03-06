NVIDIA Now Controls Over 90% Of PC Graphics Card Market As Tariffs Take A Toll





NVIDIA is absolutely dominating the PC graphics card market. We already knew this, of course, but according to the latest market audit by Jon Peddie Research (JPR), NVIDIA's lead has grown to new heights to the point where virtually every add-in board (AIB) is a GeForce product. As in, NVIDIA's graphics cards now account for 94% of all AIBs in the wild.





That translates to greater than 9 out of every 10 graphics cards, to put it in a slightly different context. It might even be higher than reported, as JPR's results reflect the tally from the fourth quarter of 2025, and we're now just a few weeks away from closing up the first quarter of 2026.





It's also possible that NVIDIA could have given up some ground to start 2026, though not likely if going by recent trends. That 94% figure is up from 92% in the third quarter of 2025, and up from 84% from the fourth quarter of 2024. Incidentally, NVIDIA also hit the 94% mark in the second quarter of 2025.







Source: Jon Peddie Research





Meanwhile, AMD's graphics cards now account for 5% of all AIBs, according to the report. That's down from 7% in the previous quarter, and down from 15% from the prior year.





What about Intel? It's Arc shipments stayed flat to account for 1% of the total AIB market. We're rooting for Intel to have a bigger presence among gamers—competition is good for consumers, after all—but it just hasn't happened and the future is uncertain . It also now faces the added challenge of higher memory prices and tariffs, which the report says are "killing the AIB market." Add that to the pile of sobering forecasts, such as Gartner recently predicting that entry-level PCs will vanish by 2028





Market share breakdown aside, JPR says the AIB market decreased to 11.48 million units in the fourth quarter of 2025. It's also forecasting an overall compound growth rate of -5.9% from 2024 to 2028, to reach an install base of 172 million units.





"The AIB market, largely supported by gamers, is being squeezed from the bottom by powerful new notebooks and CPU integrated graphics, and from the high end by rising pricing due to competition (supply and demand), memory prices, and Trump administration tariffs that bounce around," said Dr. Jon Peddie , president of Jon Peddie Research. "Customers who would, and in some cases should, be replacing their PCs and AIB are holding off. We think because of these unstable conditions, the PC and AIB market will decline almost 10% in 2026."





It's a depressing forecast for sure, and sadly, gamers on the PC platform are becoming used to disheartening news when it comes to hardware pricing and availability.