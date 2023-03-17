NVIDIA Confirms Diablo IV Will Support DLSS 3 At Launch As Fresh Gameplay Footage Drops





Barring any last-minute delays, we're now less than three months away from the release of Diablo IV on PC and console. As it pertains to the former, owners of a GeForce RTX 40 series graphics will be able to utilize NVIDIA's AI-assisted Deep Learning Super Sampling 3 ( DLSS 3 ) technology right from the get-go, the GPU maker announced ahead of next week's Game Developers Conference (GDC).





Diablo IV is one of several highly-anticipated AAA games that will support DLSS 3 launch. Others include Redfall, which NVIDIA is now giving away as part of a bundle with select GeForce RTX 40 series GPU purchases (standalone graphics cards as well as prebuilt systems and laptops) and Forza Horizon 5.









"Neural graphics has revolutionized gaming since its introduction with NVIDIA DLSS, and we’re now taking it to new heights," said Matt Wuebbling, vice president of global GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. "PC gaming super-franchises such as Diablo and Forza Horizon and Bethesda’s new Redfall are raising the bar for image quality with stunning graphics while using DLSS to keep gameplay smooth as silk."





Curiously enough, NVIDIA's DLSS 3 announcement trailer for Diablo IV doesn't actually show the upscaling technology in action, and instead splices together various cinematic scenes from the release date trailer that Blizzard released a few months ago. So, we'll have to wait and see how it looks and what kind of performance boost it delivers.





Additionally, Diablo IV will support real-time ray tracing . However, just like with Redfall, it will be introduced sometime after launch in a post-release patch. While we wait, lead game designer Zaven Haroutunian and streamer Bluddshed shared several minutes of new gameplay footage. Have a look...









The footage shows the two players hacking and slashing through the Kor Dragan Barracks, one of the fortresses of the Knights Penitent, which is the military arm of the Cathedral of Light in Fractured Peaks. We get a look at some of the traps, which Haroutunian explains is something the design team went really big on in Diablo IV.





"Most traps have secondary effects that players can take advantage of whenever they find them," Haroutunian explains.





It's not a super-long play through, but the video above does provide some interesting insight that went into the game's design.





Diablo IV is available to preorder now and releases on June 6, 2023. The early access beta opens today at noon ET and runs through March 19, while the open beta runs from March 24-26.

