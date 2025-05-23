NVIDIA CEO Takes Chip Shot At US Export Rules, Warns Policy Is A Failure
At the annual Computex conference held in Taiwan, Huang expressed dissatisfaction with the US export restriction policy and the decision to ban the sale of H20 chip (a modified and performance-limited version of NVIDIA's Hopper H100 specifically built for the Chinese market) in China. To comply with US export control, NVIDIA has had to constantly modify its chips and make less powerful ones and that was what led to the development of the H20 chip. Huang further pointed out that it will affect the company and, by extension, the US. He contends that if NVIDIA cannot export its advanced chips to China, Chinese researchers might have to make do with alternatives to build their products. The result would be that Chinese AI researchers and developers would not be able to benefit from their innovations, and of course it will impact profits for NVIDIA and also taxes the company pays to the US Treasury.
He also added that the policy to ban advanced chips will be detrimental to humanity, because it would deny competent AI researchers residing in China the opportunity to use advanced NIVIDIA chips to develop beneficial products and perform critical research in the areas of life sciences, etc. that the world would otherwise benefit from.
Huang continued to argue that the policy has failed to achieve its desired outcome, and that instead of limiting Chinese influence in AI, it has further encouraged China to create its own AI hardware. These latest remarks come in the midst of ongoing talks between the US and China, following tariffs and trade war posturing. Despite his recent close relationship with President Trump, Huang has also strived to maintain a close relationship with China and has praised them for advancement in AI development.