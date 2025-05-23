CATEGORIES
home News

NVIDIA CEO Takes Chip Shot At US Export Rules, Warns Policy Is A Failure

by Victor AwogbemilaFriday, May 23, 2025, 04:37 PM EDT
body jensen huang nividia chips
NVIDIA has been heavily impacted by US export control restrictions, which are part of the measures aimed at limiting China's access to key AI technologies and innovation designed here in the US. This has not gone down well with Jensen Huang, NVIDIA's CEO, who has described the export control policy as a complete failure.

At the annual Computex conference held in Taiwan, Huang expressed dissatisfaction with the US export restriction policy and the decision to ban the sale of H20 chip (a modified and performance-limited version of NVIDIA's Hopper H100 specifically built for the Chinese market) in China. To comply with US export control, NVIDIA has had to constantly modify its chips and make less powerful ones and that was what led to the development of the H20 chip. Huang further pointed out that it will affect the company and, by extension, the US. He contends that if NVIDIA cannot export its advanced chips to China, Chinese researchers might have to make do with alternatives to build their products. The result would be that Chinese AI researchers and developers would not be able to benefit from their innovations, and of course it will impact profits for NVIDIA and also taxes the company pays to the US Treasury. 


He also added that the policy to ban advanced chips will be detrimental to humanity, because it would deny competent AI researchers residing in China the opportunity to use advanced NIVIDIA chips to develop beneficial products and perform critical research in the areas of life sciences, etc. that the world would otherwise benefit from.

body1 jensen huang nividia chips

Huang continued to argue that the policy has failed to achieve its desired outcome, and that instead of limiting Chinese influence in AI, it has further encouraged China to create its own AI hardware. These latest remarks come in the midst of ongoing talks between the US and China, following tariffs and trade war posturing. Despite his recent close relationship with President Trump, Huang has also strived to maintain a close relationship with China and has praised them for advancement in AI development. 
Tags:  Nvidia, China, AI, (nasdaq:nvda), trump
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment