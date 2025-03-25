CATEGORIES
NVIDIA App Gets Upgraded With Project G-Assist, DLSS Custom Scaling And More

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, March 25, 2025, 11:32 AM EDT
nvidia app
While software driver updates are not typically as exciting as new GPU launches, the NVIDIA App does have a few new intriguing goodies in store. The depth of NVIDIA's involvement with AI is no secret, and it is making its way more deeply into the gaming GPU side. With the new NVIDIA App update, Project G-Assist can now be downloaded, and there is a new DLSS override option too.

Project G-Assist can help you in everyday PC use, such as with diagnostics and recommendations for your system. It does this by using AI, and more specifically, a Small Language Model to interface between natural language and PC APIs. These APIs can then perform several useful tasks, such as recommending ways to mitigate bottlenecks in your system. 

PC Enthusiasts enjoy control and metrics of their systems, so this is a big plus. Project G-Assist's ability to help with charting frame rates and getting a clear performance picture for your hardware can will be highly beneficial if executed correctly. 


The second component of the NVIDIA App update is with DLSS, NVIDIA's upscaling technology that utilizes machine learning AI. NVIDIA recently launched its DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation, and the NVIDIA App can help smooth out its function. For example, under driver settings for each game, you can now make sure DLSS Multi Frame Generation is enabled for GeForce RTX 50 series GPUs. For GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, you can do the same but with regular Frame Generation instead. 

You can also choose to run the latest AI model for DLSS Transformer, so you have the latest updates, as well as enable DLAA and DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance with games that do not have it natively. These overrides can give enthusiasts and gamers more control over the GPU settings, and make sure you're using the latest models and technology. 

DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is currently available in more than 100 games, such as God of War Ragnarok. While the jury is still out as to its current effectiveness, it is certainly the direction NVIDIA is taking when it comes to optimal GPU performance so we should take note. 

The updated NVIDIA App is available as a free download from NVIDIA, and is also a handy tool for updating system drivers. NVIDIA has moved away from its previous GeForce Experience App, giving this new version enhanced functionality in the AI zeitgeist that we're living in. 
