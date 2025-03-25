NVIDIA App Gets Upgraded With Project G-Assist, DLSS Custom Scaling And More
Project G-Assist can help you in everyday PC use, such as with diagnostics and recommendations for your system. It does this by using AI, and more specifically, a Small Language Model to interface between natural language and PC APIs. These APIs can then perform several useful tasks, such as recommending ways to mitigate bottlenecks in your system.
PC Enthusiasts enjoy control and metrics of their systems, so this is a big plus. Project G-Assist's ability to help with charting frame rates and getting a clear performance picture for your hardware can will be highly beneficial if executed correctly.
You can also choose to run the latest AI model for DLSS Transformer, so you have the latest updates, as well as enable DLAA and DLSS Super Resolution Ultra Performance with games that do not have it natively. These overrides can give enthusiasts and gamers more control over the GPU settings, and make sure you're using the latest models and technology.
DLSS 4 with Multi Frame Generation is currently available in more than 100 games, such as God of War Ragnarok. While the jury is still out as to its current effectiveness, it is certainly the direction NVIDIA is taking when it comes to optimal GPU performance so we should take note.
The updated NVIDIA App is available as a free download from NVIDIA, and is also a handy tool for updating system drivers. NVIDIA has moved away from its previous GeForce Experience App, giving this new version enhanced functionality in the AI zeitgeist that we're living in.