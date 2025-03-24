MSI Keeps Teasing A 24GB GeForce RTX 5080 But Is It Just A Typo?

Perhaps at one point NVIDIA may have considered equipping its GeForce RTX 5080 with 24GB of VRAM. More than likely, however, MSI's repeated reference to the non-existent SKU is a recurring typo. If so, it raises the question as to why MSI keeps making the same mistake, with the latest reference to 24GB spotted in the GPU compatibility section of MSI's Mag X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard.
It looks like the listing has since been corrected, though not before an eagle-eyed viewer on Reddit (Due-Bee-9574) posted a photo of the 24GB listing. UNIKO's Hardware (@unikoshardware) brought the post to attention on X, along with a proper screenshot showing a GeForce RTX 5080 with 24,576MB (24GB) of GDDR7 VRAM in MSI's compatibility list.
Normally this would be immediately written off as a simple typo. After all, NVIDIA never announced a version of the GeForce RTX 5080 with 24GB of VRAM (or any amount other than 16GB). Getting to that number would also require a shift to 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. We know that Samsung started validating 3GB GDDR7
(24Gb chips) several months ago, but all of the current desktop GeForce RTX 50 series model employ 2GB GDDR7 chips. Here's a breakdown...
- GeForce RTX 5090: 24GB GDDR7 (28Gbps), 512-bit bus, 1,792GB/s memory bandwidth
- GeForce RTX 5080: 16GB GDDR7 (30Gbps), 256-bit bus, 960GB/s memory bandwidth
- GeForce RTX 5070 Ti: 16GB GDDR7 (28Gbps), 256-bit bus, 896GB/s memory bandwidth
- GeForce RTX 5070: 12GB GDDR7 (28Gbps), 192-bit bus, 672GB/s memory bandwidth
We're not seeing the 24GB entry in MSI's compatibility section
, but the screenshot on X suggests that the photo on Reddit
is real. And where things get mildly more interesting is with the folks at Videocardz calling to attention a previous MSI promotional video that showed "24GB GDDR7" plastered on the side of the retail box for a GeForce RTX 5080 Vanguard Launch Edition graphics card.
The speculation is that NVIDIA either once considered attaching 24GB of VRAM to the GeForce RTX 5080, or perhaps plans to with a future refresh—think, GeForce RTX 5080 Ti or GeForce RTX 5080 Super (or even a GeForce RTX 5080 Ti Super).
All we can do is wait and see.