MSI Keeps Teasing A 24GB GeForce RTX 5080 But Is It Just A Typo?





Perhaps at one point NVIDIA may have considered equipping its GeForce RTX 5080 with 24GB of VRAM. More than likely, however, MSI's repeated reference to the non-existent SKU is a recurring typo. If so, it raises the question as to why MSI keeps making the same mistake, with the latest reference to 24GB spotted in the GPU compatibility section of MSI's Mag X870 Tomahawk WiFi motherboard.





It looks like the listing has since been corrected, though not before an eagle-eyed viewer on Reddit (Due-Bee-9574) posted a photo of the 24GB listing. UNIKO's Hardware (@unikoshardware) brought the post to attention on X, along with a proper screenshot showing a GeForce RTX 5080 with 24,576MB (24GB) of GDDR7 VRAM in MSI's compatibility list.

msi is ready to launch rtx5080 24gb??

so it uses 3gb g7 dies?https://t.co/QaNsfsUR6H pic.twitter.com/V1LRJ5HDmJ — UNIKO's Hardware 🌏 (@unikoshardware) March 23, 2025

Normally this would be immediately written off as a simple typo. After all, NVIDIA never announced a version of the GeForce RTX 5080 with 24GB of VRAM (or any amount other than 16GB). Getting to that number would also require a shift to 3GB GDDR7 memory modules. We know that Samsung started validating 3GB GDDR7 (24Gb chips) several months ago, but all of the current desktop GeForce RTX 50 series model employ 2GB GDDR7 chips. Here's a breakdown...