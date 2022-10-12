NVIDIA Is Allegedly Hoarding Top GPU Silicon For A GeForce RTX 4090 Ti With Monster Specs

A somewhat-less reasonable reason to avoid buying the RTX 4090 is the idea that NVIDIA might have a faster GPU waiting in the wings. However, that's exactly what the rumor mill is saying today. The latest leak from Twitter leaker AGF (@XpeaGPU on Twitter) is that NVIDIA is already saving the best AD102 dice for a purported future GeForce RTX 4090 Ti product.





Along with those spec increases, AGF seems to indicate that the card would move to 24 Gbps GDDR6X memory. We were a little surprised to see that the RTX 4090 uses the very same 21-Gbps GDDR6X memory as the RTX 3090 Ti—not that either card is particularly starved for memory bandwidth at nearly 1 TB/sec. According to the rumor, NVIDIA will bump the memory clock to 24 Gbps for the RTX 4090 Ti, giving that card about 15% more memory bandwidth.







