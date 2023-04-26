CATEGORIES
NVIDIA Allegedly Forced MSI To Unlaunch Its GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super 3X

by Mark Tyson Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 01:29 PM EDT
MSI has had to eat humble pie and withdraw a recently launched GeForce Ampere graphics card, following pressure from NVIDIA, according to reports from the Hong Kong tech press. The simple problem was that MSI launched a Super branded product which wasn’t an NVIDIA Super SKU. We saw evidence of this Super graphics card on its way to retail back in March, and then, like now, it raised false expectations.

Eyebrows were raised worldwide last week, when news broke that MSI had launched a graphics card dubbed the GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super 3X 8GD6X in China. Apparently, MSI thought this product should have ‘super’ within its moniker because of two factors: it was the biggest GeForce RTX 3060 Ti ever produced by MSI, and the firm based the triple cooler design on the high-end Suprim range. However, the resulting clash between MSI’s thrusting marketing department and NVIDIA’s branding guidelines could be heard for miles.

Quite soon after the MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super 3X 8GD6X launch, MSI attempted to dodge the green rage by contracting Super 3X to Super3X – that’s totally different and not misleading, right? No, it didn’t wash with NVIDIA either. Thus, earlier today Hong Kong’s HKEPC news site laughed heartily while tweeting the news that “NVIDIA notified MSI to recall this graphics card no matter it is called SUPER 3X or SUPER3X.”

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super 3X news

Next time, if MSI wants to offer an X060 class card with a Suprim cooler, it should just add it to the Suprim range, as it will be less painful for everyone. Alternatively, just as Suprim is the Hindi word for Supreme, MSI could head on over to Google translate, pick another language and have some fun. We translated Supreme to Hawaiian for ‘kiekie loa’, Basque for ‘gorena’, and to Klingon for ‘qach.’

At the time of writing, NVIDIA has never directly hinted that there will be an RTX 30 refresh, nor an RTX 40 refresh, which would presumably be released as part of a Super series. MSI’s GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Super 3X 8GD6X launch may be ill-fated, but if any of these cards manage to get into public hands, they will certainly be highly desirable for their rarity, rather than Super specs. The product page is history too, resulting in a 404 if you try and visit.
