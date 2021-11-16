NVIDIA Keeping Hush On 12GB GeForce RTX 2060 But Did Gigabyte Just Blabber?





As time goes on rumors continue to swirl that NVIDIA will rehash its GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card from its previous generation Turing stack, but equip it with 12GB of GDDR6 memory. The latest evidence that this is the plan can be found at the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) website, where Gigabyte has listed no fewer than four unreleased GeForce RTX 2060 12GB models.





That does not amount to a concrete confirmation—nothing short of an official announcement truly qualifies as such—but it is pretty darn close, especially considering multiple past leaks and rumors. The updated listing, which was published this week just adds to the pile. Here's a look...







Click to Enlarge (Source: EEC)







We've cropped off some of the white space for a narrower image so that it is easier to view (click to enlarge for a full view), but have not altered any of the contents. We also took the liberty of highlighting the pertinent entries. They actually appear in two spots, including the 'Name of product' and 'Full name of goods' fields and show the same thing.



