Nothing Phone 2 Launch Date Revealed, How To Watch The Unveil And What To Expect
Nothing has announced when it will release its second-generation smartphone, with the company telling potential customers to "Come to the bright side." The highly anticipated Nothing Phone 2 is set to launch on July 11th at 11:00am EDT.
Nothing is a London-based tech company that says it's on a mission to remove barriers between people and technology. It launched its first smartphone, the Nothing 1, after raising $7 million in seed financing from friends and investors who shared the company's vision. Since then it has also launched the Nothing Ear wireless earbuds and an assortment of accessories. Now, founder Carl Pei is getting ready to share the Nothing Phone 2.
Perhaps the most exciting news for those in the US, is that Pei confirmed in an interview with Forbes that the upcoming Nothing Phone 2 will in fact launch in the US market. Consumers in the US were able to obtain a Nothing Phone 1, but it lacked many of the cellular bands most utilize nowadays.
"When you make a smartphone for the US you need to work with the carriers on certification and adapting some of their features," Pei explained. He continued, "We didn't have the resources for that before and now we do."
The device should be receiving a boost in its battery performance as well. Last year's phone only had a 4,500mAh battery, which left many wanting more power to drive their device for longer periods of time. This year's Phone 2 is reported to have a 4,700mAh battery cell, which is not a big bump in specs, but at least it will be able to compete better with other phones that sport a 5,000mAh battery.
If the teaser image (see top image) shared by the company is any indication, the Nothing 2 will keep the "glyph" notification lights that are featured on the back of the current Nothing Phone 1. The lights are not simply to add a bit of artistic flair to the device, but also serve as a means of delivering different types of notifications by flashing in different patterns.
In terms of processing power, a recent report from CNET confirms the Nothing Phone 2 will rock Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. This, along with a bigger battery, should make the smartphone a solid contender when it does launch next month in the US.
The Nothing Phone 1 launched at a price of around $500 in markets outside the US, with a beta version being made available in the US for $299 later on. With a larger battery, a beefier processor, and the fact that the Nothing Phone 2 will also launch in the US, the new device could see a slight bump in price.
Anyone interested in watching the launch event of the Nothing Phone 2 and learning more about the device can sign up for updates on Nothing's website.