Is This The Nothing Phone (2a)? Leaked 5K Renders Show A Bold Redesign

Initial reports have ran with the idea that the (2a) will be running the year-old Mediatek Dimensity 7200 SoC, but Carl Pei insists that the phone won't be using the Dimensity 7200 like some regular old plebian. Instead, it will feature a co-engineered version of the chip called the—wait for it—Dimensity 7200 Pro.





Pei claims that the chipset is more efficient and also enables features like "RAM Booster" that uses up to 20GB of storage as RAM. Otherwise, the 7200 Pro will go largely unchanged, possessing the same advanced 4-nanometer architecture, 2.8GHz clock speed, and modem.