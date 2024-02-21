CATEGORIES
home News

Is This The Nothing Phone (2a)? Leaked 5K Renders Show A Bold Redesign

by Aaron LeongWednesday, February 21, 2024, 09:26 AM EDT
hero Nothing phone 2a both sides
A new leaked render of the supposed Nothing Phone (2a) shows in better detail a unique eye-like horizontally-aligned dual camera setup. This seems to be in line with our coverage noting how Nothing used "See the world through fresh eyes" as the running tagline for the (2a).

Thanks to Nothing CEO and founder Carl Pei's marketing/hype panache, his company's mid-range Nothing Phone (2a) has become one of the most debated and talked about devices this year. Despite launching in March, what the Phone (2a) looks like still remains mostly elusive. Reliable leaker OnLeaks (in collaboration with SmartPrix) has nonetheless released renders of the device that they claim are accurate. 

Nothing phone 2a lead

The most visual element is probably the camera hump that has the twin cameras aligned like eyes surrounded by a large disk (to us it almost looks like a viewing periscope and maybe that's the idea). Around the imaging assembly are three prominent Glyph LED notification strips, while below that one can see what we think is a wireless charging coil through the transparent back cover. There's no mention whether the camera hump is merely a design element or if there's a hidden functionality to rotate the camera orientation.

Initial reports have ran with the idea that the (2a) will be running the year-old Mediatek Dimensity 7200 SoC, but Carl Pei insists that the phone won't be using the Dimensity 7200 like some regular old plebian. Instead, it will feature a co-engineered version of the chip called the—wait for it—Dimensity 7200 Pro.

Pei claims that the chipset is more efficient and also enables features like "RAM Booster" that uses up to 20GB of storage as RAM. Otherwise, the 7200 Pro will go largely unchanged, possessing the same advanced 4-nanometer architecture, 2.8GHz clock speed, and modem.

Look out for the official launch of the phone to happen on March 5. Pricing is believed to be around $430.

Photo credits: OnLeaks and SmartPrix
Tags:  mediatek, carl pei, nothing, nothing-phone-2a
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment