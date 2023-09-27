Nothing's Budget Brand Kicks Off A Low-Cost Party With $69 Smartwatch And $49 Earbuds
Nothing has released three products under its new budget-friendly CMF sub-brand. If you're shopping for more affordable alternatives to mainstream smartwatches, earphones, or chargers, CMF would like a word with you.
One of the headlining products from CMF (Color, Materials, Finish) is a $70 smartwatch called the Watch Pro. It's more akin to Amazfit BIPs and Mi Band 7s of the world in terms of functionality and battery life (up to 13 days), rather than an Apple Watch, which CMF designers took heavy inspiration from. The watch is fronted by a large 1.96-inch AMOLED screen pushing 600 nits. Though there's no word on the what kind of screen protection the display has, the watch itself has IP68 dust-water resistance. 5-systems GPS is on board to track select sports activities, but leverages its accelerometer, HR, and SpO2 sensors to track 110 sports activities, sleep, stress, daily steps, and calorie burn, among others. Since this is a basic smartwatch, you can't respond to notifications from your phones, although can answer calls with it. The aluminum alloy frame makes it look pretty handsome, however.
CMF is also making the Buds Pro earphones available for $50. Buyers will be getting quite a lot of the price; chiefly a stand out design and colorways, wear detection, app support, plus hybrid noise cancellation. It's good to see Bluetooth 5.3 (no specifics on which codecs are supported, though) and fast pairing capability (Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair), and promise low latency for gaming. Also nice to see are three mics in each of the stem-style earphones that handle phone calls. Rounding off the pretty impressive spec sheet are an IP54 rating and EQ/touch control customization via the app.
Last but not least, there's a 65W GaN charger going for $40 and will come in different regional versions. Three ports are on tap to charge your devices—a USB-A and two USB-C ports. Be aware that the advertised 65W is just for a single USB-C; if you have devices charging from all ports, for example, the output will vary greatly.
These CMF by Nothing devices will go up on sale later this month. Visit CMF's site for more details.