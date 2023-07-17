CATEGORIES
home News

Nothing Phone 2 Gets A Substantial Update With A Bevy Of Camera And Battery Upgrades

by Ryan WhitwamMonday, July 17, 2023, 01:25 PM EDT
Nothing Phone 2 13
It's hard to launch a new smartphone startup at this stage, but Nothing is giving it a shot. The company from OnePlus founder Carl Pei has just released its second phone, and it's a big improvement over the first. The Nothing Phone 2 is sleek, powerful, and it has glowing light bars—what else could you want? Oh, a better camera and battery? The phone's first post-launch update is here with just that.

The phone officially launches today, and it's common for smartphone makers to get a major update out the door so it can be installed on devices as soon as they're turned on. Nothing has developed a consistent visual style throughout the software, which doesn't even look like Android sometimes. However, it works very well, and we didn't notice too many bugs, even on pre-release software.

Still, there are things to address. Nothing has added several camera modes in the update, including portrait mode at 2x zoom, motion capture in 50MP mode, improved image processing for zoomed photos, better camera quality in third-party apps, and a Nothing watermark option, which you probably shouldn't turn on. We already liked the phone's snapshots, but it's nice to see Nothing is committed to improving it even further.

The Nothing Phone 2 has an unimpressive battery capacity of 4,700mAh. It's enough to get you through a day, but not much more. Most other phones of this size have at least 5,000mAh batteries. Nothing's OTA update makes some tweaks to battery performance and charging, which should mean more consistent performance.

Camera Nothing Phone 2

It wouldn't be an OTA without a list of minor fixes and patches. Nothing says face and fingerprint unlocking is faster and more accurate, NFC works better, and the Glyph lights have more options. Nothing's promised third-party Glyph integrations are live with Uber support, and the Glyph Composer app is available in the Play Store so you can create audio-visual light shows and save them as ringtones.

The OTA update clocks in at 105MB, according to GSM Arena. Nothing does the same background install as Google and OnePlus, so you may get a notification telling you to restart any time now. If you want to check manually for the OTA, it's under Settings > System > System Update.
Tags:  camera, OTA, nothing, nothing phone 2
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment