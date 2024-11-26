Noctua Teams Up With Seasonic On An Ultra-Quiet 80+ Titanium 1600W Power Supply















With a price of about Power supplies are typically boring to look at, since they serve a mainly utilitarian purpose. This unit is gorgeous, however, even if brown isn't your favorite color. Showing a good amount of panache in its design, it is a striking example of how every component can be aesthetically charged within a PC build.Many PC cases do offer a clear or see-through design that can house this oversized beast, given a large enough space. Even an open chassis may work, given the lowered noise ceiling for the Noctua-powered Seasonic Prime TX-1600W Noctua Edition . The sound improvement is about a difference from 34dB(A) down to 24dB(A), not insignificant.With a price of about $570, the Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition falls strictly in the workstation or high-end enthusiast realm. With the onset of more high-powered GPUs coming, it may likely be both a looker and needed counterpart for the best PC builds going forward. The Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition is an ATX 3.1 unit, coupled with PCIe 5.1 support. With upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5090 with a rumored power draw of over 500 watts, overkill is likely par for course now. It also carries an 80 Plus Titanium rating, allowing it to function efficiently considering the power capabilities here.

High fan speeds are not the only thing enthusiasts are looking for in a power supply fan, but the performance-to-noise ratio is just as important. Some power supplies can certainly crank up noisy fans to keep things cool under load, but the Noctua-teamed effort is a double-KO for noise and cooling.