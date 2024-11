Noctua Teams Up With Seasonic On An Ultra-Quiet 80+ Titanium 1600W Power Supply

Power supplies are typically boring to look at, since they serve a mainly utilitarian purpose. This unit is gorgeous, however, even if brown isn't your favorite color. Showing a good amount of panache in its design, it is a striking example of how every component can be aesthetically charged within a PC build.Many PC cases do offer a clear or see-through design that can house this oversized beast, given a large enough space. Even an open chassis may work, given the lowered noise ceiling for the Noctua-powered Seasonic Prime TX-1600W Noctua Edition . The sound improvement is about a difference from 34dB(A) down to 24dB(A), not insignificant.With a price of about $570, the Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition falls strictly in the workstation or high-end enthusiast realm. With the onset of more high-powered GPUs coming, it may likely be both a looker and needed counterpart for the best PC builds going forward.