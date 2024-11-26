Noctua Teams Up With Seasonic On An Ultra-Quiet 80+ Titanium 1600W Power Supply
While CPUs and GPUs typically get the most attention for cooling products, the power supply is certainly an area that can also use the boost. With a stunning 1,600-watt capability, the Prime TX-1600 pairs the Noctua NF-A12X25 fan to maximize cooling.
Many PC cases do offer a clear or see-through design that can house this oversized beast, given a large enough space. Even an open chassis may work, given the lowered noise ceiling for the Noctua-powered Seasonic Prime TX-1600W Noctua Edition. The sound improvement is about a difference from 34dB(A) down to 24dB(A), not insignificant.
With a price of about $570, the Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition falls strictly in the workstation or high-end enthusiast realm. With the onset of more high-powered GPUs coming, it may likely be both a looker and needed counterpart for the best PC builds going forward.