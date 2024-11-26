CATEGORIES
Noctua Teams Up With Seasonic On An Ultra-Quiet 80+ Titanium 1600W Power Supply

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, November 26, 2024, 10:32 AM EDT
If you're a connoisseur of great fans that also happen to be brown in color, Noctua has a treat coming your way. Together with Seasonic, it has unveiled the PRIME TX-1600 Noctua Edition. Noctua has been expanding beyond simple PC fans and into different (albeit related) areas, even including personal cooling fans for the home or office, and in this case, a PSU collaboration.

While CPUs and GPUs typically get the most attention for cooling products, the power supply is certainly an area that can also use the boost. With a stunning 1,600-watt capability, the Prime TX-1600 pairs the Noctua NF-A12X25 fan to maximize cooling.

High fan speeds are not the only thing enthusiasts are looking for in a power supply fan, but the performance-to-noise ratio is just as important. Some power supplies can certainly crank up noisy fans to keep things cool under load, but the Noctua-teamed effort is a double-KO for noise and cooling. 


The Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition is an ATX 3.1 unit, coupled with PCIe 5.1 support. With upcoming NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs such as the GeForce RTX 5090 with a rumored power draw of over 500 watts, overkill is likely par for course now. It also carries an 80 Plus Titanium rating, allowing it to function efficiently considering the power capabilities here. 

Power supplies are typically boring to look at, since they serve a mainly utilitarian purpose. This unit is gorgeous, however, even if brown isn't your favorite color. Showing a good amount of panache in its design, it is a striking example of how every component can be aesthetically charged within a PC build. 

Many PC cases do offer a clear or see-through design that can house this oversized beast, given a large enough space. Even an open chassis may work, given the lowered noise ceiling for the Noctua-powered Seasonic Prime TX-1600W Noctua Edition. The sound improvement is about a difference from 34dB(A) down to 24dB(A), not insignificant. 

With a price of about $570, the Seasonic Prime TX-1600 Noctua Edition falls strictly in the workstation or high-end enthusiast realm. With the onset of more high-powered GPUs coming, it may likely be both a looker and needed counterpart for the best PC builds going forward. 
