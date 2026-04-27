Noctua Shares 3D CAD Fan Models for PC Design Projects and They're Free







Are you integrating Noctua fans into your engineering or other projects? We now offer public 3D CAD models of all our fans for download on our website, intended for mechanical design, renderings or animations: https://t.co/GLCTXDGxR5 pic.twitter.com/F3cddIH9Gr — Noctua (@Noctua_at) April 27, 2026 Noctua has released to the public a growing library of 3D CAD models for many of its legendary cooling products. What this means is that case modders , engineers, and industrial designers can use the files to visually help ensure that the fans pair well with their CAD designs. 3D printing won't be possible as the models have been tweaked to protect Noctua's intellectual property.

While the release is a major win for the maker community, the company has clarified that these models are not exact twins of the physical products. To protect its IP, Noctua has slightly modified certain internal features, such as the specific aerodynamic geometries of the fan impellers and internal frame structures. These adjustments are visually subtle, looking almost identical in an architectural or product render, but they render the files unsuitable for any kind of fan dynamics simulations. In short, you use these models to see where a fan goes and how it mounts, but cannot use them to replicate Noctua’s secret airflow sauce or 3D print a functional clone of its high-efficiency blades.





Noctua teamed up with Prusa to introduce 3D printing filaments in Noctua colors.

