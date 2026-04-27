Noctua Shares 3D CAD Fan Models for PC Design Projects and They're Free

Noctua has released to the public a growing library of 3D CAD models for many of its legendary cooling products. What this means is that case modders, engineers, and industrial designers can use the files to visually help ensure that the fans pair well with their CAD designs. 3D printing won't be possible as the models have been tweaked to protect Noctua's intellectual property.
Are you integrating Noctua fans into your engineering or other projects? We now offer public 3D CAD models of all our fans for download on our website, intended for mechanical design, renderings or animations: https://t.co/GLCTXDGxR5pic.twitter.com/F3cddIH9Gr
Available directly through the download section of Noctua’s official website, the new library includes official models for the vast majority of its product lineup. These models are primarily meant to assist users in verifying spatial clearances and mounting compatibility. By using these files, builders can now design custom fan ducts, shrouds, and brackets (like the Superdome) with greater accuracy, ensuring that a Noctua fan will fit perfectly within a bespoke chassis or non-PC industrial enclosure before a single piece of plastic is 3D printed or metal is cut.
While the release is a major win for the maker community, the company has clarified that these models are not exact twins of the physical products. To protect its IP, Noctua has slightly modified certain internal features, such as the specific aerodynamic geometries of the fan impellers and internal frame structures. These adjustments are visually subtle, looking almost identical in an architectural or product render, but they render the files unsuitable for any kind of fan dynamics simulations. In short, you use these models to see where a fan goes and how it mounts, but cannot use them to replicate Noctua’s secret airflow sauce or 3D print a functional clone of its high-efficiency blades.
In a slight sense of irony, this announcement follows the company’s recent collaboration with Prusa Research to release official 3D printing filaments in signature Noctua colors, as well as the sharing of high-efficiency fan grill designs on platforms like Printables.
By offering these resources for free, the company is leaning into its reputation as an engineering-first organization. After all, Noctua products are no longer just found inside a home computer, but Noctua fans are increasingly being used in medical devices, lab equipment, and DIY home automation. These CAD models also ensure that wherever a project needs silent, reliable cooling, users will probably buy an "owl" for their needs.