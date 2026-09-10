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No Man’s Sky Celebrates 10th Anniversary With A Surprise Massive Update

by Alan VelascoThursday, September 10, 2026, 02:44 PM EDT
No Man's Sky Screenshot
No Man's Sky. Image: Hello Games.
No Man’s Sky is one of the greatest turnaround stories in video game history. The game went from an underwhelming disappointment at launch to celebrating its tenth anniversary with a loyal, dedicated fanbase. In those ten years there have been over forty updates that have brought many changes to the game, but its latest is the most significant yet for its universe.

The Cosmos update is designed to “make space feel truly alive,” according to Hello Games founder Sean Murray. To be able to impart this feeling on players there have been several additions made, including asteroid belts, outposts, new missions, space hulks and anomalies that will provide new mysteries to explore. There are so many new things to do that there’ll be a fresh map available to help keep track of it all.

No Man's Sky Screenshot
No Man's Sky. Image: Hello Games.

One of the more exciting aspects is that for the first time you’ll be able to own your own space station or even build a free-floating base anywhere in space. You can decorate them to your hearts content too, creating anything from a defensive outpost to a restaurant, or even a clubhouse where you and your friends can hang out.

There’s more to this update than just adding more content, as players will now be able to form Alliances as well, which will open up new gameplay opportunities. For example, once an Alliance has been formed players can combine their space stations into one unified empire with the ultimate goal of becoming the most important Alliance in the universe.

Additionally, the development team has a created a special set of Expeditions designed to celebrate the occasion. Each milestone in the anniversary expedition will harken back to each of the updates the game has gotten over the last ten years. Murray says that “it’s like a journey through time, and honestly we’ve found it a little emotional to put together.”

Players can download the update and enjoy everything it has to offer right now. And congratulations to Hello Games for this massive accomplishment.
Tags:  Gaming, no-mans-sky, hello-games
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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