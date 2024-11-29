No Man's Sky Finally Achieves This Coveted Feat On Steam After 8 Years
Steam keeps track of review scores for all time, as well as just recent reviews. The "All Reviews" score is "Very Positive," which is itself a major achievement given where NMS started. However, the more important metric these days is recent reviews. Unfortunately, too many games launch with serious bugs or missing features that drag down the reviews. Most gamers don't update their reviews, so the recent score gives you a better idea of the game you'll get when purchasing.
At launch, No Man's Sky was a bit of a mess. The game's pitch was that players could explore a huge universe with diverse planets, creatures, and quests. However, the procedurally generated worlds ended up looking a lot alike, and players sharing this online world could barely interact. So, the game quickly accumulated negative reviews on Steam, reaching the dreaded "Overwhelmingly Negative" status.
Many of the changes that brought gamers back feel a bit like Minecraft in space. At launch, collecting resources was just a way to get from one planet to the next, but now you can collect materials to build bases, space stations, and even massive capital ships to explore the stars. The moral of the story is that people like building things. If you want to build something in No Man's Sky, it's on sale for $23.99 currently, down from its initial $60 price tag.