Nintendo’s Switch 2 Display Is Virtually Indestructible In Teardown Test
YouTuber JerryRigEverything recently took the Switch 2 for a rough test drive - and we don't mean Mario Kart World. He got rough with the screen itself to test the durability of the system with surprisingly good results. First, there is a laminated layer on top of the actual screen, which serves as a screen protector. Nintendo apparently did it like this because if the screen breaks, it can help keep the scrambled pieces together.
This is good news, since we're likely to see many more millions of Switch 2 consoles out in the wild based on the early demand. Given that the console is still not the easiest to find for sale at retailers, having a broken one can certainly mean a long time waiting for a replacement or repair. As an owner, the console appears to be built well, but the screen is certainly always a worry.
The only other point of failure here could potentially be the Joy-Cons, which are still traditional potentiometers. These are prone to stick drift, which was a major complaint for the original Joy-Cons. Still, the magnetic connection to the console seems more solid than before, so the build quality overall is still acceptable. You'll want to keep that protective laminate on the screen, however, since real-world impacts can be unpredictable and still cause damage.