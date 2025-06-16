CATEGORIES
Nintendo’s Switch 2 Display Is Virtually Indestructible In Teardown Test

by Thiago TrevisanMonday, June 16, 2025, 11:31 AM EDT
switch 2 screen
The Nintendo Switch 2 is the latest next-generation console to release into the wild, continuing the success of its predecessor. The big difference between the Switch 2 and other consoles like Sony's PlayStation 5 is in its portable nature. This spells many potential issues with durability, since the likelihood of taking the console on-the-go inevitably increases the risk of damage. 

YouTuber JerryRigEverything recently took the Switch 2 for a rough test drive - and we don't mean Mario Kart World. He got rough with the screen itself to test the durability of the system with surprisingly good results. First, there is a laminated layer on top of the actual screen, which serves as a screen protector. Nintendo apparently did it like this because if the screen breaks, it can help keep the scrambled pieces together. 


After taking off the protective layer off, he then hit the screen repeatedly with a wrench. Surprisingly, the screen held up fairly well under numerous impact events, only to eventually show signs of damage. While the unit went dark for a short while, it eventually powered back on and was actually usable. A screen replacement would then be all you'd need to keep going, but it looks like it will take some significant damage to impact the screen. 

This is good news, since we're likely to see many more millions of Switch 2 consoles out in the wild based on the early demand. Given that the console is still not the easiest to find for sale at retailers, having a broken one can certainly mean a long time waiting for a replacement or repair. As an owner, the console appears to be built well, but the screen is certainly always a worry. 

The only other point of failure here could potentially be the Joy-Cons, which are still traditional potentiometers. These are prone to stick drift, which was a major complaint for the original Joy-Cons. Still, the magnetic connection to the console seems more solid than before, so the build quality overall is still acceptable. You'll want to keep that protective laminate on the screen, however, since real-world impacts can be unpredictable and still cause damage. 
