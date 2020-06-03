This Nintendo Switch Resident Evil Mega Game Sale Brings Discounts Up To 57%
The Resident Evil series is one of the most popular horror game franchises. The series’ games have been available on a variety of platforms, but only became available on the Nintendo Switch over the last year. Now is a good time for both fans of the series and Nintendo Switch owners to nab the games for a good price. Several Resident Evil games are currently on sale in the Nintendo Switch eShop.
All of the following games typically would retail for $29.99 USD and are therefore currently on sale for up to 57% off their regular price. My Nintendo members will also receive up to 75 gold points for their purchase. The sale will end on June 16th in North America.
Rumor has it that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is currently in the works. Resident Evil 4 was released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and the Playstation 2 a short time later. The original 1996 Resident Evil game is widely believed to have truly defined the survival horror genre, Resident Evil 4 is frequently regarded as the best game in the series. It is believed that the remake will be released sometime in 2022, but details are understandably scarce at this time.
All of the following games typically would retail for $29.99 USD and are therefore currently on sale for up to 57% off their regular price. My Nintendo members will also receive up to 75 gold points for their purchase. The sale will end on June 16th in North America.
- Resident Evil Zero - $12.89
- Resident Evil - $12.89
- Resident Evil 4 - $14.99
- Resident Evil 5 - $14.99
- Resident Evil 6 - $14.99
Unfortunately, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, and various other Resident Evil spin-offs are not available for purchase. This is rather disappointing since the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 have received a lot of praise. Capcom released Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2018, but the results of this experiment were mixed.
Rumor has it that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is currently in the works. Resident Evil 4 was released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and the Playstation 2 a short time later. The original 1996 Resident Evil game is widely believed to have truly defined the survival horror genre, Resident Evil 4 is frequently regarded as the best game in the series. It is believed that the remake will be released sometime in 2022, but details are understandably scarce at this time.