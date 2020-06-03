CATEGORIES
home News
by Brittany GoettingWednesday, June 03, 2020, 01:10 PM EDT

This Nintendo Switch Resident Evil Mega Game Sale Brings Discounts Up To 57%

resident evil switch logo

The Resident Evil series is one of the most popular horror game franchises. The series’ games have been available on a variety of platforms, but only became available on the Nintendo Switch over the last year. Now is a good time for both fans of the series and Nintendo Switch owners to nab the games for a good price. Several Resident Evil games are currently on sale in the Nintendo Switch eShop.

All of the following games typically would retail for $29.99 USD and are therefore currently on sale for up to 57% off their regular price. My Nintendo members will also receive up to 75 gold points for their purchase. The sale will end on June 16th in North America. 
Resident Evil Revelations and Resident Evil Revelations 2 are not currently on sale in the North America. Consumers will need to purchase them at their regular price of $19.99 USD. It is also important to note that the various collections and packs that are available on the Nintendo Switch are not on sale right now. Thankfully there are still plenty of discounted Resident Evil games to choose from. 

resident evil switch screenshot

Unfortunately, Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3, Resident Evil 7, and various other Resident Evil spin-offs are not available for purchase. This is rather disappointing since the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3 have received a lot of praise. Capcom released Resident Evil 7: Cloud Version for the Nintendo Switch in Japan in 2018, but the results of this experiment were mixed. 

Rumor has it that a remake of Resident Evil 4 is currently in the works. Resident Evil 4 was released for the Nintendo GameCube in 2005 and the Playstation 2 a short time later. The original 1996 Resident Evil game is widely believed to have truly defined the survival horror genre, Resident Evil 4 is frequently regarded as the best game in the series. It is believed that the remake will be released sometime in 2022, but details are understandably scarce at this time.


Tags:  deals, Nintendo, Resident Evil, nintendo switch, (otcmkts:ntdoy)
Via:  Screen Rant
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms