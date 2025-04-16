CATEGORIES
Nintendo Switch 2's New US Preorder Date Tipped By A Reliable Leaker

by Paul LillyWednesday, April 16, 2025, 08:47 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2 console and dock next to a TV.
Nintendo still has not announced when exactly it's upcoming Switch 2 console will be available to preorder in the United States, but according to a leaker with a positive track record, it could happen as soon as next week. With that in mind, we suggest revisiting our Switch 2 preorder guide and preparing yourself for the big day, with tips and strategies to beat the scalpers and bots.

Originally, Nintendo and its retail partners were set to open up Switch 2 preorders in the U.S. on April 9, 2025. However, just days after giving the Switch 2 a full reveal, Nintendo announced a delay while keeping the June 5th launch date unchanged. The reason? A round of reciprocal tariffs that the Trump administration announced just hours after Nintendo's Switch 2 event.

"Preorders for Nintendo Switch 2 in the US will not start April 9, 2025 in order to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions. Nintendo will update timing at a later date. The launch date of June 5, 2025 is unchanged," Nintendo said in a statement.
That's the last official update on the matter. Unofficially, however, leaker Billbil-kun (from Deal Labs) revealed on X and Bluesky (as spotted by Kotaku) that preorders in the US will commence either next week on Monday, April 21 or the following week on Wednesday, April 30, "depending on the retailer. And in a separate post, he claims that Switch 2 preorders in Canada will begin next Wednesday, April 23.

"Through some US retailers, I've found conflicting data for preorder state date of NS2 hardware," he wrote. "I'll keep you updated for any data change."

He also mentions that accessories for the Switch 2, such as the Switch 2 Pro controller, will be available to preorder on April 30.

To that end, we recently posted an article on every Switch 2 game available to preorder right now, which also includes links to games and accessories that are not yet available to preorder, but have placeholder listings. In addition to our aforementioned Switch 2 preorder guide, you should check it out to be prepared—any items that end up being in high demand have the risk of selling out quickly.

All that said, keep in mind that the supposed preorder dates are not official. There's also uncertainty on whether pricing will change. If you're looking for a reason to be optimistic, though, Best Buy is still showing the Switch 2 priced at $449.99 and the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle at $499.99.
