Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Guide: Best Strategies For Beating Scalpers And Bots

Whether that's true or not, it doesn't matter—the unfortunate reality is, no matter how many units Nintendo may have been able to procure, they're likely to sell out in a flash. It's not just the Switch 2, but practically every anticipated gaming hardware release, like the newest GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA.

The Switch 2 releases to retail on June 5, 2025, while preorders officially kick off next Wednesday, April 9. There will be two main SKUs available, one priced at $449.99 and a Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World for $499.99. Both will come with the following...

Nintendo Switch 2 console

Joy-Con 2 controllers (left and right)

Joy-Con 2 grip

Joy-Con 2 straps

Nintendo Switch 2 dock

Ultra high-speed HDMI cable

Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter

USB-C charging cable

Beyond the game bundle, everything else is the same. And to reiterate what we previously covered, the Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch display with a Full HD 1080p resolution powered by an unspecified NVIDIA SoC, 256GB on onboard storage, a redesigned kickstand with an adjustable angle, and a dock with a built-in cooling fan. When docked, the Switch 2 (in TV mode) supports up to a 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second, which is up from 1080p/60fps on the Switch 1.

How To Increase Your Odds Of Preordering A Switch 2





Nintendo did not specify precisely when on April 9 that preorders will begin, though it's likely to vary by retailer. Regardless, you should prepare for the big day by ensuring you have accounts set up at the usual suspects (Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart) and that they're each up-to-date with correct shipping and billing information.





You should also log into your account before preorders open, so that you can be ready to strike with the shortest possible delay. If you have to log in and update your details after preorders open, then you've likely already lost the race. So, be prepared ahead of time.





Out of the major retailers listed above, only Amazon doesn't have any product pages set up for the Switch 2. However, it does have a main landing page for Nintendo, and we've also linked to search results for the Switch 2. So be careful not to be fooled by listings indicating "Nintendo Switch Version 2" or "Nintendo Switch V2," as those are not Switch 2 consoles.





In addition to having browser tabs open at wherever (and everywhere) you plan to make a run at the Switch 2, we also suggest having them ready in each retailer's mobile app. Same advice applies: be sure you're logged into your account and that all of your details are up-to-date.





If you miss out on a preorder, you still have a shot at scoring a Switch 2 on launch day. This will vary wildly by location. However, Best Buy has already put out a notice saying it plans to host a midnight launch event. Straight from the horse's mouth...