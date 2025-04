Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Guide: Best Strategies For Beating Scalpers And Bots

Nintendo gave its upcoming Switch 2 handheld console a proper reveal yesterday during a special Nintendo Direct event, and we've already covered several of the hardware highlights and extensive catalog of games that are coming to the next-gen game system. It also revealed preorder and launch date details, but will you actually be able to snag one when it releases? It will undoubtedly be challenging, but we're to help with some tips to increase your odds.





If past launches are any indication (Switch and Switch OLED), the Switch 2 is going to sell out quickly. If you're looking for a reason to be optimistic, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has said in the past that Nintendo was making preparations to keep scalpers at bay . More specifically, he told investors that Nintendo planned to "produce the number [of units] that can meet the customers' needs firmly," and it's been suggested that the Switch 2 saw a delayed release so that Nintendo could stockpile more units.





Whether that's true or not, it doesn't matter—the unfortunate reality is, no matter how many units Nintendo may have been able to procure, they're likely to sell out in a flash. It's not just the Switch 2, but practically every anticipated gaming hardware release, like the newest GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA.

Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Date, Pricing And Release Date









The Switch 2 releases to retail on June 5, 2025, while preorders officially kick off next Wednesday, April 9. There will be two main SKUs available, one priced at $449.99 and a Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World for $499.99. Both will come with the following...