Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Guide: Best Strategies For Beating Scalpers And Bots

Nintendo gave its upcoming Switch 2 handheld console a proper reveal yesterday
during a special Nintendo Direct event, and we've already covered several of the hardware highlights and extensive catalog of games
that are coming to the next-gen game system. It also revealed preorder and launch date details, but will you actually be able to snag one when it releases? It will undoubtedly be challenging, but we're to help with some tips to increase your odds.
If past launches are any indication (Switch and Switch OLED), the Switch 2 is going to sell out quickly. If you're looking for a reason to be optimistic, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa has said in the past that Nintendo was making preparations to keep scalpers at bay
. More specifically, he told investors that Nintendo planned to "produce the number [of units] that can meet the customers' needs firmly," and it's been suggested that the Switch 2 saw a delayed release so that Nintendo could stockpile more units.
Whether that's true or not, it doesn't matter—the unfortunate reality is, no matter how many units Nintendo may have been able to procure, they're likely to sell out in a flash. It's not just the Switch 2, but practically every anticipated gaming hardware release, like the newest GPUs from AMD and NVIDIA.
Nintendo Switch 2 Preorder Date, Pricing And Release Date
The Switch 2 releases to retail on June 5, 2025, while preorders officially kick off next Wednesday, April 9. There will be two main SKUs available, one priced at $449.99 and a Switch 2 bundled with Mario Kart World for $499.99. Both will come with the following...
- Nintendo Switch 2 console
- Joy-Con 2 controllers (left and right)
- Joy-Con 2 grip
- Joy-Con 2 straps
- Nintendo Switch 2 dock
- Ultra high-speed HDMI cable
- Nintendo Switch 2 AC adapter
- USB-C charging cable
Beyond the game bundle, everything else is the same. And to reiterate what we previously covered, the Switch 2 features a 7.9-inch display with a Full HD 1080p resolution powered by an unspecified NVIDIA SoC, 256GB on onboard storage, a redesigned kickstand with an adjustable angle, and a dock with a built-in cooling fan. When docked, the Switch 2 (in TV mode) supports up to a 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second, which is up from 1080p/60fps on the Switch 1.
How To Increase Your Odds Of Preordering A Switch 2
Nintendo did not specify precisely when on April 9 that preorders will begin, though it's likely to vary by retailer. Regardless, you should prepare for the big day by ensuring you have accounts set up at the usual suspects (Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, Target, and Walmart) and that they're each up-to-date with correct shipping and billing information.
You should also log into your account before preorders open, so that you can be ready to strike with the shortest possible delay. If you have to log in and update your details after preorders open, then you've likely already lost the race. So, be prepared ahead of time.
It's also help to have browser tabs open for Switch 2 product pages wherever you can find them. Here are some that listed right now...
Out of the major retailers listed above, only Amazon doesn't have any product pages set up for the Switch 2. However, it does have a main landing page for Nintendo, and we've also linked to search results for the Switch 2. So be careful not to be fooled by listings indicating "Nintendo Switch Version 2" or "Nintendo Switch V2," as those are not Switch 2 consoles.
In addition to having browser tabs open at wherever (and everywhere) you plan to make a run at the Switch 2, we also suggest having them ready in each retailer's mobile app. Same advice applies: be sure you're logged into your account and that all of your details are up-to-date.
If you miss out on a preorder, you still have a shot at scoring a Switch 2 on launch day. This will vary wildly by location. However, Best Buy has already put out a notice
saying it plans to host a midnight launch event. Straight from the horse's mouth...
- Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2, games and accessories start Wednesday, April 9.
- On June 5 most stores in the U.S. will open at 12 a.m. ET, 11 p.m. CT, 10 p.m. MT and 9 p.m. PT for pre-order pickup. Take advantage of our store locator tool to find the closest location to you.
- My Best Buy Plus and My Best Buy Total members can get a $20 certificate for every $150 spent on Nintendo games and gear, up to $100 in certificates.
- Stay up to date on the latest and sign up for notifications around all things Nintendo Switch 2.
Finally, you can "register interest" to buy a Switch 2 console direct from Nintendo
. You need to have a Nintendo account. Also, choose wisely between registering interest in the Switch 2 or Switch 2 + Mario Kart World
bundle, as Nintendo states, "You won't be able to change your system selection once registered."
Happy hunting, and good luck!