Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hits $499 Today, But Score A Refurb For $399

Nintendo Switch 2 - Image: Nintendo

Nintendo gave the gaming community a heads up four months ago that it would be raising the MSRP for its popular Switch 2 handheld console on September 1, 2026, and that day has arrive. Right on cue, big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have all adjusted pricing to reflect the new MSRP. However, there is still a deal available that will save you $100.

Grade-A Refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 Is Just $399.99

Nintendo Switch 2 contents - Image: Nintendo



Nintendo Switch 2 (Grade-A refurbished) for $399.99 at Woot. We have covered this deal before and it bears revisiting because (A) the cost of the Switch 2 just went up, and (B) this bargain is still available. Who knows for how much longer, but as of this writing, you can still score afor





When it comes to electronics, the preference is almost always to buy new, though there are exceptions from time to time. In this case, Woot is owned by Amazon, so this isn't coming by way of a sketchy or otherwise unknown marketplace seller.





"This item has been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage and has successfully passed a full diagnostic test, which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior user's personal information," Woot states.





Woot goes on to say that its Grade-A refurb includes the OEM accessories, so you won't get shafted with missing items like Joy-Con 2 controllers, the dock, and other bits that come with the Switch. It should come with everything you see in the image above. However, note that it ships in a generic white or brown box.





If you just can't bite the bullet on a refurb, here is what pricing looks like for the Switch 2 in brand new condition: