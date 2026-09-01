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Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hits $499 Today, But Score A Refurb For $399

by Paul LillyTuesday, September 01, 2026, 09:55 AM EDT
Nintendo Switch 2
Nintendo Switch 2 - Image: Nintendo
Nintendo gave the gaming community a heads up four months ago that it would be raising the MSRP for its popular Switch 2 handheld console on September 1, 2026, and that day has arrive. Right on cue, big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart have all adjusted pricing to reflect the new MSRP. However, there is still a deal available that will save you $100.

Grade-A Refurbished Nintendo Switch 2 Is Just $399.99

Nintendo Switch 2 contents
Nintendo Switch 2 contents - Image: Nintendo

We have covered this deal before and it bears revisiting because (A) the cost of the Switch 2 just went up, and (B) this bargain is still available. Who knows for how much longer, but as of this writing, you can still score a Nintendo Switch 2 (Grade-A refurbished) for $399.99 at Woot.

When it comes to electronics, the preference is almost always to buy new, though there are exceptions from time to time. In this case, Woot is owned by Amazon, so this isn't coming by way of a sketchy or otherwise unknown marketplace seller.

"This item has been inspected and guaranteed to have minimal cosmetic damage and has successfully passed a full diagnostic test, which ensures like-new functionality and removal of any prior user's personal information," Woot states.

Woot goes on to say that its Grade-A refurb includes the OEM accessories, so you won't get shafted with missing items like Joy-Con 2 controllers, the dock, and other bits that come with the Switch. It should come with everything you see in the image above. However, note that it ships in a generic white or brown box.

If you just can't bite the bullet on a refurb, here is what pricing looks like for the Switch 2 in brand new condition:
Interestingly, the Switch 2 is still showing as $449.99 at Nintendo, though we suspect that will not last long. After that, Amazon and Walmart are technically the least expensive, coming in $0.99 less than the rest.

Nintendo Switch 2 + Sports Resort bundle
Nintendo Switch 2 + Sports Resort bundle releases Oct. 22 for $529.99 - Image: Nintendo

One more reminder: Nintendo will be releasing a couple of Switch 2 bundles this month and next month. Sometime in "late September," the Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle will return, albeit at $549.99, then on October 22, Nintendo and its retail partners will begin offering a Switch 2 + Sports Resort bundle for $529.99. 
Tags:  deals, Gaming, Nintendo, switch 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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