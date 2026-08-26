Nintendo's New Switch 2 Bundles Cost $530+, Or Grab A Refurb For $399

Nintendo Switch 2 Sports Resort bundle - Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has unveiled a fresh lineup of Switch hardware bundles just ahead of upcoming retail price increases, one of which marks the return of a fan favorite: Mario Kart World. The caveat is that these new bundles soar past the $500 mark and start at $529.99. However, budget-conscious buyers who are willing to skip a bundled game can get ahead of the price increase with a pretty sweet $399.99 offer at Woot, a dedicated deals site owned by Amazon.

Official Switch 2 Bundles Arrive With Higher Price Tags

Mario Kart World - Image: Nintendo



Let's talk about the new bundles first. Leading the way is the return of the popular Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World bundle, which makes its return in "late September" for $549.99. The package includes a digital copy of Mario Kart World alongside a three-month individual membership for Nintendo Switch Online, for what Nintendo is advertising as a savings of $37.98 if you were to purchase each item separately.





Nintendo was more specific on the release timing of its brand new Switch 2 + Sports Resort bundle—it releases on October 22 for $529.99 and comes with the console, a digital code to download Sports Resort, and the same three-month Switch Online (Individual plan) voucher, which amounts to a $27.98 savings once the Switch 2 price hike goes into effect in less than week.









"In Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, you’ll visit Wuhu Island, a sporting retreat that is home to all sorts of activities. Customize your own Sportsmate or Mii character and enjoy 12 different sports utilizing intuitive motion controls. Breeze your way through leisure sports like Prop Plane and Power Cruising, or start up some friendly competition in everything from Boxing and Archery to Bowling and Thumb Wrestling. You can even warm up before you play by skipping around in Jump Rope!," Nintendo says





Bear in mind that effective September 1, the cost of a standalone Switch 2 i ncreases from $449.99 to $499.99

Grab A Refurbished Console For A Lot Less

Nintendo Switch 2 - Image: Switch 2



Grade-A refurbished Switch 2 for $399.99. For shoppers looking to bypass the upcoming price hike, Woot is still selling a





This is for the standalone console (no game included), not a bundle, but it comes with a big price savings, especially compared to the new MSRPs that go into effect next week. The caveat is that it's refurbished, though we trust Woot a lot more than a sketchy marketplace seller.





Woot says the discounted units are inspected and certified to feature minimal cosmetic wear alongside full diagnostic testing to ensure like-new functionality. Each refurbished package includes standard OEM accessories, including both Joy-Con 2 controllers and the updated dock. However, note that the system ships in a generic white or brown box. You also get a 90-day limited warranty through Woot.