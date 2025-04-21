How To Preorder Nintendo Switch 2 At The Stroke Of Midnight





Now that Easter is in the rear view mirror, we can turn our attention to the next holiday, albeit an unofficial one, which we're dubbing 'Nintendo Switch 2 Midnight Preorder Bonanza!'. Has a nice ring to it, doesn't it? In case you missed it, Nintendo recently re-announced when Switch 2 preorders will open in the United States, and several major retailers have committed to hosting midnight events (preorder and/or launch) like in the old days.





To quickly recap what led to this point, Nintendo held a special Switch 2 reveal event on April 2, in which it shared more details about the upcoming console, including key specs, capabilities, pricing, and both preorder and launch dates.





Later that same day, the Trump administration announced a new round of reciprocal tariffs, which in turn prompted Nintendo to walk about its initial plan to open up Switch 2 preorders on April 9. It wanted additional time to assess the fluid situation surrounding tariffs and what possible impact they may have on Switch 2 pricing.





preorders set to open in the US on April 24, 2025. And as originally announced, the Switch 2 will release on June 5th. Then last week, Nintendo shared some good news , saying that Switch 2 pricing will remain the same (for now), with. And as originally announced, the Switch 2 will





Following the announcement, several major retails in the US announced midnight launch events, hearkening back to the old days when lines would form at places like GameStop in anticipation of a hot new game or hardware release. Here's a rundown...

Target's Switch 2 Midnight Preorder Event









Switch 2 landing page at Target's website reveals that it is hosing a midnight (EST) launch event for the upcoming console. It states in only slightly uncertain terms that preorders will open up on 4/24 at 12:00 a.m. EST. We say "slightly uncertain" because it's not made clear if this applies to online orders, a special in-store event, or both. A quick peek at thereveals that it is hosing a midnight (EST) launch event for the upcoming console. It states in only slightly uncertain terms that preorders will open up on 4/24 at 12:00 a.m. EST. We say "slightly uncertain" because it's not made clear if this applies to online orders, a special in-store event, or both.





We suspect it means online. Furthermore, the same landing page confirms that it will also open up preorders for games like Mario Kart World and accessories like the "reimagined Joy Con 2 controllers, an all-new camera and more" will also commence at midnight.





Here are some handy links to prepare yourself...