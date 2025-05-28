CATEGORIES
Nintendo Switch 2 Consoles Spotted In The Wild But Don't Expect To See Them Running

by Alan VelascoWednesday, May 28, 2025, 01:16 PM EDT
nintendo switch 2 spotted hero
The Nintendo Switch 2 is just days away from officially launching, replete with several signifcant upgrades. As the big day inches closer, pictures and videos of the new console have appeared online as retailers begin to receive their allotted stock. The most notable being someone who managed to unbox and boot it up for the first time, although was unable to do much more than that.

A user by the name of a2dubai posted a short video on YouTube, showing off the retail packaging and what it will look like when new owners get their systems. As soon as the box is opened, gamers will be greeted by the console and two joycons off to the right. Of course, the video was taken down rather quickly, which is no surprise considering how Nintendo likes to keep tight control over information regarding its hardware and software.

nintendo switch 2 spotted body

However, a2dubai didn’t get any video of the system running. He claims, “Nintendo locked the switch 2 it needs update to function so I am waiting for June 5th to unlock it.” This information was further confirmed by @Wario64 on Bluesky, who shared that a contact confirmed the software lock, and that even games for the original Switch displayed a message about the system needing an update.

That the Switch 2 needs a day one update to do anything might not sit well with some users. With everyone getting their consoles on the same day, and having to download the update, Nintendo’s servers could easily be overwhelmed and lead to delayed enjoyment for a lot of players. Hopefully the company is prepared for the deluge.

While it’s exciting to get new hardware well before anyone else, those who got the Switch 2 early haven’t really gained much by doing so. If you happen to get one early, it’s probably best to not connect it to the internet. Who knows what Nintendo might do to gamers who get their system up and running before the official launch date.
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, switch 2
