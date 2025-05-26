Nintendo Switch 2 Launch Purchase And Preorder Strategy Guide
Having a good game plan will be important for success. That starts with knowing what retailers will be getting stock of the upcoming console, and when those stores will restock inventory to snag a last-minute preorder before launch day arrives. Unfortunately, those who prefer using Amazon might be out of luck as the company is on frosty terms with Nintendo, and there’s no sign of it receiving stock of the Switch 2. Hopefully that changes, but for now, your best bet is to look elsewhere (at least for the console).
WalmartMany gamers shared positive experiences in being able to secure a Switch 2 from Walmart, so it’s worth keeping tabs on the mega retailer. The company typically restocks items at 12:00 a.m. Eastern, and with a bit of luck the preorder button will reactivate between now and June 5. However, the one curve ball for launch day itself is that Walmart will sometimes put highly sought after products behind a Walmart+ membership. The company hasn’t shared any official launch day plans. Nevertheless, here are a couple of product pages to keep tabs on.
TargetBy far and away the greatest number of horror stories came from those trying to preorder from Target. Therefore, fans will do well to not place all their eggs in this particular basket. Item restocks typically happen at 3:00 a.m. Eastern, making it a more realistic choice for those on the West Coast. There are no official plans for launch day, just rumors that there will be limited availability in-store while online buyers might be able to snag one on June 6.
CostcoWhile the company didn’t offer any preorders at all, it will have stock available on day one. Thanks to @Wario64 on Bluesky, we know it will have the Mario Kart World Bundle available, which will also include 12 months of Nintendo’s Online + Expansion Pass for $524.99. However, it’s unclear if it will be available online or be an in-store only event.
Best BuyBest Buy will be one of two retailers hosting a midnight launch for the Switch 2. The company says that “most stores will have limited inventory of systems, games and accessories for in-store purchase” starting on June 5 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern. It’s important to note that there have been rumblings online that it will be a simultaneous event across the US, meaning it would be June 4 at 9:01 p.m. Pacific. It’s a good idea to check with your local store just to confirm.
GameStopThis will be the second option to participate in a midnight launch, which isn’t a bad idea seeing how the company’s website folded during the preorder event and how much easier a time those who preordered in-store had. It’s doing things a bit differently than Best Buy, though. The festivities kick off at 3:00 p.m. local time on June 4, where gamers will be able to place their order. They will then need to wait or return at 12:00 a.m. Eastern or 9:00 p.m. Pacific to pick up their Switch 2 console. There will also be stock available online, although the company hasn’t shared timing details on that front.
