Pokémon Lawsuit Forces Disappointing Changes In Palworld Gameplay
In a post on X, the studio shared that the changes coming to the game are directly related to the lawsuit, saying that “we have had to make certain compromises in order to avoid disruptions to the development and distribution of Palworld.” While the company acknowledges the situation is less than ideal, the “alternative would have led to an even greater deterioration of the gameplay experience for players.”
The first big change, which actually happened back in November of last year with Patch v0.3.11, removed the ability for players to summon their Pals with a Pal Sphere. This one isn’t too surprising as its one of the game mechanics that's most similar to what someone would experience playing Pokémon. After the update a monster will now appear statically next to a player’s character.
Another change, which will be rolling out in the future with Patch v0.5.5, is that players will no longer be able to glide using their Pals. Instead, players will need to use actual gliders, which must be present in their inventory in order to be used. However, Pals currently part of a player’s teams will still be able to provide buffs while gliding. This second change makes sense, as a similar mechanic has been present across several Pokémon games.
While it’s unfortunate that Palworld is being altered in significant ways, it’s a prudent move on the part of Pocketpair. Hopefully, if the company is successful in its court cases, it can restore the game back to its original glory.