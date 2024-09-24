CATEGORIES
Nintendo Registered A New Wireless Device With The FCC And It's Not The Switch 2

by Thiago TrevisanTuesday, September 24, 2024, 10:33 AM EDT
With the end of the year and holiday season coming, it is only natural that we start to hear about more video game news. Sony has already revealed its expensive and controversial PlayStation 5 Pro, leaving the floor open for other news, some of which we'll see today at its State of Play event. Nintendo, which makes the ultra popular Switch, has already stated that an announcement of the successor to the Switch will be coming soon. 

There may be something else afoot, however, according to a listing with the FCC by Nintendo. Titled the "CL0-001 model number," it is unclear what this device is. There are a few hints, such as it being described as a wireless device. It seems to only support the 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band and have a 24GHz mmWave sensor. It also mysteriously does not appear to have its own battery, and works with USB-C power. 

We can rule out a new console or controller, so this device must be something else entirely. With the 24GHz mmWave sensor, there are many possibilities as to its eventual usage. Some type of motion detector, or other such proximity activity usage could be one explanation. 

Such a mysterious listing is not uncommon when considering the history of Nintendo products. Nintendo has always been one to be highly innovative and go against trends in console, game, and controller design. For example, the Nintendo 64 went its own route with cartridge use while Sony's PlayStation and Sega's Saturn systems both opted to use CDs during that era. 

Further up the evolution chain, Nintendo's systems such as the Wii and Wii U proved to be highly innovative. They went beyond the typical controller interaction with the systems, which is followed by virtually all other console manufacturers. Even the Switch, with its dual-mode ability to be both handheld and a TV console, has plenty of ingenuity built in. And of course Nintendo has leaned into its popular and expansive IP as a means of not having to engage in a specs war with Sony and Microsoft.

Therefore, it is not unusual for Nintendo to develop some device or accessory that would be unique and related to motion activity. While enthusiasts often wait for the console specs to see how powerful it may be, such as the PS5 Pro, Nintendo often impresses with other abilities. The current Nintendo Switch is woefully underpowered compared to next-generation consoles, but its games have been stellar and developed with supreme optimization that make them enjoyable.  

Nintendo is very tight-lipped about its next generation console and any accompanying innovations, but we are likely to hear more as 2025 approaches. 
Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, FCC
