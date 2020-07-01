CATEGORIES
home News
by Paul LillyWednesday, July 01, 2020, 11:30 AM EDT

Nintendo President Finally Apologizes For Switch Joy-Con Drift Bugs, But Why Now?

Nintendo Joy-Con
When the Nintendo Switch arrived, some wondered if the hybrid game console would fall flat because of its comparatively under-powered hardware (to the Xbox One and PlayStation 4). Instead, it sold like gangbusters, and continues to pull in consumers, because it's an excellent game system. Well, except for an annoying Joy-Con drift issue, for which Nintendo has issued an apology.

We reviewed the Switch when it came out a little over three years ago, and from then until now, we have not experienced the issue ourselves. Others have, however, complaining that the Switch registers movements even when not holding the Joy-Con controllers. For those affected, it is certainly a frustrating phenomenon, and one Nintendo vowed last year to fix.

Now a year later, Nintendo is apologizing for the issue, seemingly for the first time (we can't recall the company apologizing for this specific issue previously). Why now? Nintendo might be trying to garner some good will in the face of a class-action lawsuit.

"Regarding the Joy-Con, we apologize for any trouble caused to our customers," Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa said in a statement translated by Kotaku. "We are continuing to aim to improve our products, but as the Joy-Con is the subject of a class-action lawsuit in the United States and this is still a pending issue, we would like to refrain from responding about any specific actions."

As spotted by Engadget, the lawsuit (PDF) alleges that steel brushes inside the Joy-Con "rub away the soft carbon material that makes up the pad," creating debris that accumulates on the brush tips. Drifting then occurs, as a result of what the lawsuit claims is a "defect" in the design.

The lawsuit was originally filed back in July 2019, and was later amended to include the Switch Lite, which is a smaller version of the Switch with built-in controllers. Last we heard, Nintendo was offering to fix affected units for free, though it's not clear if that is still the case for out-of-warranty models.


Tags:  Gaming, Nintendo, nintendo switch, joy-con
Via:  Kotaku
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms