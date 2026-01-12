Nintendo's First Colorful Joy-Con Refresh For Switch 2 Is Up For Preorder





Switch 2 owners now have access to Nintendo's first alternate color scheme for its Joy-Con 2 controllers. For those looking to change things up, Nintendo and its retail partners are now offering a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers in light purple (left Joy-Con 2) and light green (right Joy-Con 2). However, like the original red and blue Joy-Con 2 controllers, these are more of accented colorways than a full-blown colorful overhaul.





The controllers are still predominately black, including all of the buttons, triggers, and thumbsticks. When attached to a Switch 2, the only hint of an alternate color option is an accent ring underneath each thumbstick. Detaching the Joy-Con 2 controllers and attaching the included matching wrist straps offers a bit more of a colorful flair, though it's still a largely muted effort.

Where To Preorder Nintendo's Joy-Con 2 Controllers In Light Purple/Green

If that's up your alley, however, you can now preorder the Joy-Con 2 controllers in light purple and light green....