Nintendo's First Colorful Joy-Con Refresh For Switch 2 Is Up For Preorder

Switch 2
owners now have access to Nintendo's first alternate color scheme for its Joy-Con 2 controllers. For those looking to change things up, Nintendo and its retail partners are now offering a set of Joy-Con 2 controllers in light purple (left Joy-Con 2) and light green (right Joy-Con 2). However, like the original red and blue Joy-Con 2 controllers, these are more of accented colorways than a full-blown colorful overhaul.
The controllers are still predominately black, including all of the buttons, triggers, and thumbsticks. When attached to a Switch 2, the only hint of an alternate color option is an accent ring underneath each thumbstick. Detaching the Joy-Con 2 controllers and attaching the included matching wrist straps offers a bit more of a colorful flair, though it's still a largely muted effort.
Where To Preorder Nintendo's Joy-Con 2 Controllers In Light Purple/Green
If that's up your alley, however, you can now preorder the Joy-Con 2 controllers in light purple and light green....
Outside of the alternate color scheme, these are functionally the same Joy-Con 2 controllers that ship with the Switch 2, complete with motion controls, upgraded HD rumble effects, a C-button to access GameChat, and support for mouse controls in compatible games.
Compared to the previous generation Joy-Con controllers, the Joy-Con 2 controllers are physically bigger and designed to be more ergonomic. One of the most welcome upgrades, however, is a new magnetic attachment system.
When I reviewed the original Switch
way back in the day, I highlighted how it would be easy to mistakenly attach the wrist strap to the wrong controller. What wasn't so easy is removing them if you make that mistake (I used a paperclip method to undo my error). That's not longer an issue with the magnetic redesign.
We'll have to wait and see if Nintendo releases more color options as time goes on, and/or ones that apply the color schemes more liberally as it did with the Joy-Con 1 controllers. Alternatively, you can find a range of Joy-Con 2 skins and cases
to change up the color, with the added benefit of being a whole heck of a lot cheaper—as little as $9.99 on Amazon
for a set of two.