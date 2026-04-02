Super Mario Creator Says Nintendo Can Only Reach So Many People With Games





“I start to feel like there's only so many people that we can reach through Nintendo's systems and consoles,” said Miyamoto.





He would add that Mario has changed to keep up with the ways people interact with digital media, and that movies that eventually end up on streaming platforms is a great way to create new fans for the plucky plumber. Ultimately, he wants people to think of the kinds of worlds the company is working on rather than just what type of game is coming next.



