Nikon Debuts Z5IIc Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Built For Budget Creators
by
Aaron Leong
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Thursday, September 24, 2026, 10:34 AM EDT
Nikon has dropped the Z5 IIC, a revised viewfinder-less full-frame mirrorless over last year's Z5II with one clear mission: to give content creators something with the ease of smartphone photography and the power of higher-end digital imaging at an affordable price.
Unlike its fuller-featured sibling the Z5 II, there's no EVF here, which lends to a flat, lightweight chassis that can slip into carry bags and large jacket pockets. Offered in both retro silver and minimalist black, the magnesium-alloy body maintains dust- and drip-resistance while still being portable. Nixing the EVF also helped lower the cost enough to perhaps usher more buyers into the Z-mount ecosystem. As before, running the show is the same 24.5MP backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processor.
To cater to modern creators (or really, phone upgraders used to screen-based shooting), the Z5 IIC has intuitive, automated workflows. The camera is the first Nikon full-frame mirrorless to incorporate Scene modes right on the main control dial—all 15 of them, ranging from night landscapes and food to portraits and twilight. Whichever preset is selected, the camera will automatically optimizes exposure, white balance, and tone curves in the background. The 3.2-inch fully articulating LCD touchscreen offers tap to focus, double-tap to zoom, and swipe through photos, just like a phone.
Nikon’s deep-learning AI autofocus algorithms can also recognize 10 subject types, but this time, Nikon has gone beyond humans, vehicles, birds, and pets for its target database and included Fish into the algorithm. For low-light situations, the autofocus operates down to -10 EV, assisted by a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system with up to 7.5 stops of reduction compensation.
On the videography end of things, the Z5 IIC can do 4K/60 (with an APS-C/DX crop) and Full HD up to 120 fps for slow-motion capture. There's also support for 12-bit N-RAW recording, H.265 10-bit color, and N-Log profiles alongside a dedicated Product Review Mode that prioritizes immediate focus shifts to handheld items. Plug-and-play UVC/UAC compliance allows the unit to double as a high-definition webcam or streaming hub with a simple USB connection.
Obviously, there are some potential negatives to the cost-cutting. For one, the aforementioned lack of EVF, which I can't live without for framing compositions. Storage is restricted to a single UHS-II SD card slot, mechanical shutter speed tops out at 1/4000th of a second, and the rear monitor, while functional for touch gestures, retains a modest resolution.
Priced at $1,399.95 for the body alone (or $1,699.95 bundled with the NIKKOR Z 24-50 mm f/4-6.3 kit lens), the Nikon Z5 IIC is slated to hit retail shelves in mid-October.