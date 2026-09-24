Nikon Debuts Z5IIc Full-Frame Mirrorless Camera Built For Budget Creators

Nikon's simplified and cost-effective Z5 IIC - Image: Nikon

Nikon has dropped the Z5 IIC, a revised viewfinder-less full-frame mirrorless over last year's Z5II with one clear mission: to give content creators something with the ease of smartphone photography and the power of higher-end digital imaging at an affordable price.





The retro silver version looks tight - Image: Nikon



Unlike its fuller-featured sibling the Z5 II, there's no EVF here, which lends to a flat, lightweight chassis that can slip into carry bags and large jacket pockets. Offered in both retro silver and minimalist black, the magnesium-alloy body maintains dust- and drip-resistance while still being portable. Nixing the EVF also helped lower the cost enough to perhaps usher more buyers into the Z-mount ecosystem. As before, running the show is the same 24.5MP backside-illuminated (BSI) CMOS sensor and EXPEED 7 processor





Phone-like gestures for the screen - Image: Nikon



Nikon’s deep-learning AI autofocus algorithms can also recognize 10 subject types, but this time, Nikon has gone beyond humans, vehicles, birds, and pets for its target database and included Fish into the algorithm. For low-light situations, the autofocus operates down to -10 EV, assisted by a 5-axis in-body image stabilization (IBIS) system with up to 7.5 stops of reduction compensation.





Nikon Z5 IIC - Image: Nikon

