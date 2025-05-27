CATEGORIES
Nikon Confirms Camera Price Hikes Are Coming, You Can Probably Guess Why

by Aaron LeongTuesday, May 27, 2025, 10:18 AM EDT
Are you in need of new Nikon hardware? You better act fast! The ongoing specter of trade tariffs is casting a shadow over the global imaging industry, with Nikon becoming the latest major player to confirm impending price increases on its cameras and lenses in the United States. Effective June 23, consumers can expect to see higher price tags on Nikon's coveted equipment, a move the company attributes directly to the burden of new tariffs on goods imported from China.

While Nikon's statement did not specify which models or the exact percentage of the price hikes (some reports suggest only high models like the D5/D6 plus lenses and accessories are affected as mid-range models are made in Thailand), the announcement is part of a growing trend within the photography and videography sector. The Japanese imaging giant revealed in its latest financial results that these tariffs are projected to slash its profit for the coming fiscal year by a substantial 10 billion yen, or approximately $70 million.

Nikon is not alone in navigating these turbulent waters, though. The past few months have seen similar announcements from other prominent camera manufacturers. Blackmagic Design, the Australian firm known for its digital cinema cameras, previously announced price increases and, more critically, stated that the tariffs rendered its plans for a new factory in Dallas, Texas, financially unfeasible. So much for local job creation.

Canon, another industry leader, also informed analysts during its Q1 earnings call of its intentions to raise U.S. prices. The company is currently finalizing the timing and specifics of these adjustments, even contemplating expanding the price hikes to other regions if tariffs trigger a broader global economic slowdown.

Let's not forget that Sony and Leica have also confirmed price increases in recent weeks. Fujifilm, meanwhile, temporarily paused U.S. preorders for several popular models, including the X-M5 and X100VI, directly attributing the halt to the added costs imposed by tariffs. Even dedicated lens manufacturer Sigma has indicated upcoming price adjustments.

No doubt, the cumulative effect of these price increases across multiple brands signals a challenging period for both manufacturers and consumers. For photographers and seasoned professionals eyeing new gear, the message is clear: act now, especially with—in this scenario—Nikon's price adjustments less than a month out.
