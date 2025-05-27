Nikon Confirms Camera Price Hikes Are Coming, You Can Probably Guess Why
While Nikon's statement did not specify which models or the exact percentage of the price hikes (some reports suggest only high models like the D5/D6 plus lenses and accessories are affected as mid-range models are made in Thailand), the announcement is part of a growing trend within the photography and videography sector. The Japanese imaging giant revealed in its latest financial results that these tariffs are projected to slash its profit for the coming fiscal year by a substantial 10 billion yen, or approximately $70 million.
Canon, another industry leader, also informed analysts during its Q1 earnings call of its intentions to raise U.S. prices. The company is currently finalizing the timing and specifics of these adjustments, even contemplating expanding the price hikes to other regions if tariffs trigger a broader global economic slowdown.
Let's not forget that Sony and Leica have also confirmed price increases in recent weeks. Fujifilm, meanwhile, temporarily paused U.S. preorders for several popular models, including the X-M5 and X100VI, directly attributing the halt to the added costs imposed by tariffs. Even dedicated lens manufacturer Sigma has indicated upcoming price adjustments.
No doubt, the cumulative effect of these price increases across multiple brands signals a challenging period for both manufacturers and consumers. For photographers and seasoned professionals eyeing new gear, the message is clear: act now, especially with—in this scenario—Nikon's price adjustments less than a month out.