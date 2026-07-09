NHTSA Slams Self-Driving Cars For Blocking Fire Trucks And Ambulances





A federal safety crackdown is forcing autonomous vehicle developers to deal with the ongoing problem of their driverless cars physically impeding emergency services and putting lives at risk.





The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an urgent call to action, explicitly warning the industry that an automated vehicle unable to safely interact with first responders is a danger to the general public. Federal regulators are demanding that robotaxi operators immediately pivot their engineering focus to resolve these real-world hazards, setting mandatory meetings by the end of July for companies to pitch immediate, actionable solutions.

This governmental pressure follows mounting frustration from municipal leaders and frontline emergency workers who report that robotaxis are increasingly disrupting life-saving operations. While autonomous vehicle technology has been championed as a way to reduce human traffic errors, internal feedback from cities like San Francisco and Austin paints a drastically different picture. First responder leaders revealed to regulators that the performance of driverless fleets, particularly Waymo, appears to be actively "backsliding." Vehicles are frequently committing traffic violations, freezing up on active roads, and failing to decode basic safety markers





Waybo taxi blocks an ambulance heading to the scene of a mass shooting (Credit: Matthew Turnage via TikTok)



These glitches make matters worse during critical life-or-death situations. Emergency crews report instances where driverless cars have driven directly into active emergency scenes, blocked the bays of fire stations, and obstructed the paths of ambulances and fire trucks. In Austin, following a fatal bar shooting, a robotaxi froze and completely blocked an ambulance responding to the victims; an officer was ultimately forced to manually drive the vehicle out of the way, wasting precious minutes.





First responders note that the cars are failing to interpret basic, standard emergency signals, including hand gestures from traffic officers, flashing light rigs, flares, thick smoke, and traffic cones. Similarly, SFFD officials have publicly cited instances of vehicles completely locking up and trapping emergency vehicles inside their own stations.